What do we mean when we talk about community well-being?

The well-being of communities is an important message in Homes England’s strategic plan. We talk about our role to meet the needs of the communities we serve, to support prosperity and diversity.

We recognise that to support communities, long-term plans need to be in place and, as such, there is a shift and increased focus on place-based working and regeneration.

But why is community so important?

We can build homes, build infrastructure and unlock more housing, but unless there is an emphasis on people, these outcomes will be short lived.

People need to be proud of where they live, have access to good-quality housing, and feel safe and secure. They also need to be supported to live in these places through the thoughtful design of spaces that consider accessibility to local amenities and facilities.