What do we mean when we talk about community well-being?

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Homes England is taking a more holistic approach to housing in our strategic plan, writes Shahi Islam
The well-being of communities is an important message in Homes England’s strategic plan. We talk about our role to meet the needs of the communities we serve, to support prosperity and diversity.
We recognise that to support communities, long-term plans need to be in place and, as such, there is a shift and increased focus on place-based working and regeneration.
But why is community so important?
We can build homes, build infrastructure and unlock more housing, but unless there is an emphasis on people, these outcomes will be short lived.
People need to be proud of where they live, have access to good-quality housing, and feel safe and secure. They also need to be supported to live in these places through the thoughtful design of spaces that consider accessibility to local amenities and facilities.
As housing professionals, we all understand the importance of housing to improve the life chances of families, from health, education and social mobility, but sometimes we lose sight of this, with the focus heavily leaning on outputs.
There is a renewed call to remember that what we do has incredible social value. We have all seen the impact of where things haven’t worked so well – we live with the consequences post-Grenfell and of damp and mould issues.
“We can build homes, build infrastructure and unlock more housing, but unless there is an emphasis on people, these outcomes will be short lived”
Despite the challenges, we are committed to help our partners deliver positive results.
The shift in tone in our strategic plan is evident in that we are taking a more holistic approach to housing. Within this holistic approach is a more direct commitment to consider people and communities through our key objectives. These include facilitating the creation of the homes people need, the support of vibrant places and high-quality homes and well-designed places.
All of this is encompassed fittingly within our mission: to support greater social justice.
We also recognise that outcomes are achieved through collaboration and partnership.
We also need to acknowledge that there is amazing work being undertaken to deliver more housing and regenerate areas. Off the back of flexibility to use grant funding for regeneration in the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), we are seeing the benefit of this, with the recent allocation of funding to North Somerset Council just the first of many schemes that will be delivered through the AHP.
While there are delivery challenges and uncertainty around market conditions, we should reflect on the huge positive work taking place. I am privileged to have seen and continue to see the impact of the work undertaken by Homes England and its partners.
“We all understand the importance of housing to improve the life chances of families, but sometimes we lose sight of this with the focus heavily leaning on outputs”
On a recent visit to a homelessness scheme in Wisbech, I was able to see in person the improvement to the quality of life the development had on people and the work involved by many partners and stakeholders to help vulnerable people engage and live within the community that they had previously been excluded from.
Over the past three years in my capacity as a judge for the Inside Housing Development Awards and Affordable Housing Awards, I have seen many testimonials from people happy to be living in new homes and places.
By placing the well-being of the community as a priority and by bringing in an emphasis on place and regeneration, both Homes England and the sector can look to deliver positive outcomes for the people living in these places.
Shahi Islam, assistant director – affordable housing grants, Homes England
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