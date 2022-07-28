What does a good repairs and maintenance practice look like?

Mr Hilditch agrees: “To me, a crucial theme of today’s discussion is offering honesty and clarity along the repairs journey. How can this be achieved?”

Tim Andrew, chief executive of Localz, notes that “humanising” language is an effective way to change culture and improve stakeholder co-operation. “Language is so important,” he says. “One of the great culture changes we’ve seen is where companies change ‘assets’ to ‘homes’. Another easy example is changing ‘tenants’ to ’customers’.”

Personalising language in this way reminds staff that there are real people affected by repairs and maintenance services. But it is not just what you say – it is how you say it. That is why clarity of communication is critical, says Jamie Ratcliff, executive director of people and partnerships at Network Homes.

“One of the great culture changes we’ve seen is where companies change ‘assets’ to ‘homes’”

“I think explaining is incredibly important,” he says. “We’ve put a lot of focus on changing the tone of voice of our organisation, and what we’ve looked at is being open, transparent and human. When you’ve done something wrong, an apology can go a long way. But I think there’s also a danger of apologising too much… and it just becomes empty and meaningless.

“Both colleagues and residents have said what they really value is us putting a more robust challenge back to people complaining on social media [to explain], ‘this is the position we are in – and we’ve done X, Y and Z [to address the problem]’. Residents have said they don’t want someone who tweets us to be elevated to the top of the queue and suddenly get a gold standard service. They want it to be fair and equitable for everybody.”

Importance of record-keeping

When Jennifer Ryans, head of dispute resolution at the Housing Ombudsman, talks to different teams about the secret of effective repairs services, the message is always the same: “Record-keeping, record-keeping – that’s the big, big thing,” she says. “One of the issues is around early diagnosis when the surveyor inspects the property, but doesn’t specify what [work] is actually needed. We see records that say ‘repairs identified’ or ‘repairs in the living room’. It’s very broad.”

Ms Ryans believes that a more detailed approach is necessary. And when it comes to completing repairs, she stresses the need to record the nature of the completed work and provide confirmation that the resident is satisfied with it. “If you get it right at that point, then the follow-on work should be a lot easier,” she says.