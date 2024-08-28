What does a truly accessible new home look like?

Future-proofing homes now will avoid the potentially massive impact on physical and mental well-being that having to move house later in life can bring. It can take people away from their jobs, friendships and support circles, and undermines community cohesion.

The future consequences are dire. House builders, the government and building regulations need to urgently update practices to avoid huge problems in the future.

At present, only 9% of British houses meet basic accessibility standards, such as having level thresholds on front and back doors, or corridors that are easily wide enough for wheelchair users.

Every £1 invested in preventative healthcare measures can save £7 in healthcare costs to the state and taxpayers. This significant cost-saving potential underscores the urgent need for the incorporation of accessibility features in housing construction and the implementation of preventative healthcare measures.

More accessible housing not only alleviates pressures on the care system, but also prevents bed-blocking in the NHS. Making provisions for older residents at the construction stage reduces costs for homeowners, social landlords and the government further down the line, as retrofitting accessibility is likely to be far more expensive.

Where possible, house builders need to incorporate level access at the back and front doors, with drainage details integrated just below ground level to avoid water ingress. Alternatively, a short, ramped paving design may work. The likes of internal plasterboard partitions built directly onto screed layers, rather than set in, can make internal alterations much easier. Concertina folding panel walls can also open up a space and create flexibility to meet mobility or sight issues.

Kitchens should have low-level microwaves and ovens, wall cupboards with pull-down shelving and rise-and-fall worktops. Bathrooms should have grab rails, a space underneath the sink for wheelchairs to pull up close, and flush flooring with no lips.

Wetrooms, or drainage systems that allow them to be installed in the future, can be an appealing feature for residents of all ages. Hallways would benefit from being wider and floor joists should be able to structurally support ceiling hoists.