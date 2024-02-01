What does ‘British homes for British workers’ really mean?

If you are a Conservative MP worried about losing votes to Nigel Farage and Reform UK, looking to make headlines in right-wing newspapers, ‘British homes for British workers’ ticks all the right boxes.

Even better if you can claim, as the Conservative twitter account did, that “we’re ensuring decent hard-working people are prioritised for the home they need” and you get Reform UK leader Richard Tice accusing you of stealing the party’s policies.

“Anti-social tenants will be banned from council housing under new laws”, the angle chosen by right-wing press and the press office at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, ticks yet more boxes. As so does “ban terrorists from social housing”, the angle highlighted in an odd story in the Sunday Telegraph.

The consultation on social housing allocation launched this week ostensibly does all of these things and more, along the way reviving the Conservatives’ obsession with high earners supposedly hogging social housing.

It goes without saying that all of this ignores the elephant in the room: those ‘British homes’ – to which I’ll return later – but all is not quite what it seems. The consultation also brought two clues as to its underlying purpose: first, the press release was published long before the actual consultation document. Second, a day after publication there is still a glitch that means it is impossible to respond by entering any text or even ticking a box.

The mixed messaging is another clue: British people may be decent but earn too much and others may be hard-working but foreigners – both may misbehave.

The Sunday Telegraph’s discovery that the ban on terrorists does not include those with spent convictions is a fourth clue. Because this is a consultation that tinkers with allocation via secondary legislation, it cannot override the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act or other legislation.

Finally, the consultation does not actually mention ‘British homes for British workers’, which is hardly surprising when it only covers England.