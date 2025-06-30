What does retrofit mean for those in fuel poverty?

WH:SHF guidance states that residents’ energy bills must not increase due to retrofit works (relative to what they would otherwise have been), but offers no clear method for ensuring this. Measures that move homes off gas can adversely affect the fuel poor, with the current cost of electricity four times more than gas on a kWh-to-kWh basis. It is good to hear that the government plans to act on the higher cost of electricity through exempting industry from some green energy levies, but action is needed on household prices. Many electrified heating or ventilation systems need to run constantly to be effective, but those struggling with the price of energy may be more likely to switch these off as part of a cost-saving strategy. In some cases, this risks increasing bills, as measures will use energy more intensively when switched on again.

The government’s evaluation of Whole House Retrofit and the SHDF found that some residents reported no savings on energy bills. While this could have been affected by the timing of the evaluation and retrofit works, which coincided with energy price hikes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it indicates caution is needed when discussing cost savings as a benefit of retrofit.

Despite this, resident engagement guidance funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero suggests framing the benefits to residents of retrofit as lower bills. While it may be helpful for landlords to talk to residents about the potential for long-term cost savings, other providers have avoided this messaging, focusing instead on greater comfort.