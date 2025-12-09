What does the child poverty strategy mean for homeless children?

The recent publication by the government makes commitments on child benefit and temporary accommodation, but there’s further to go for long-lasting change, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

Even taken on its own, this is a major change, perhaps the single most progressive thing that the Labour government has done since it took power.

The strategy builds on the abolition of the two-child limit in the Budget, which accounts for 450,000 of the 550,000 reduction in the number of children in poverty forecast by the end of this parliament.

Take even a cursory glance at the government’s child poverty strategy published on Friday and you cannot avoid the direct links between deprivation in childhood and homelessness, the severe shortage of social housing and unaffordable private rents.

There can be no solutions to child poverty that do not address the high cost of housing.

Perhaps some of the families released from the two-child limit will lose some or all of their gains because of the overall benefit cap, but this is not acknowledged at all. There are plenty of references to the private rented sector, which houses almost 40 of all children in poverty, and improvements on the way include the end of Section 21 to the introduction of a new Decent Homes Standard.

But while the strategy commits to housing benefit rising in line with the social rent settlement, there is only a pledge “to review the levels of support” in the private rented sector and no acknowledgment of the impact of the continuing freeze in Local Housing Allowance.

“The number of families with children in B&Bs beyond the six-week legal limit has been falling since Labour took office, but the 2,070 in this position at the end of June was still 20 times higher than when the party was last in government in 2010”

Thankfully, the strategy has plenty to say about the record 172,000 children who are homeless and in temporary accommodation.

Foreshadowing the homelessness strategy due shortly, it pledges that: “We will end the unlawful use of B&Bs for families, improve the quality of temporary accommodation and take action to reduce the cost for councils.”

The number of families with children in B&Bs beyond the six-week legal limit has been falling since Labour took office, but the 2,070 in this position at the end of June was still 20 times higher than when the party was last in government in 2010. Enforcing a law that includes few penalties for local authorities that break it is perhaps the bare minimum that might be expected from the strategy. However, though the strategy pledges continued funding and support for local councils, it sets no deadline for this.

And though the strategy highlights the significant knock-on effects of life in temporary accommodation – disruption to families, missed schooling and damage to physical and mental health – there is no general commitment to or target for cutting the overall numbers. Bed and breakfast may be the least secure temporary accommodation of all, but it is not the only cause of harm to children in temporary accommodation.