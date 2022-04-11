What does the digital switchover mean for the housing sector?

The government has set a target that in three years’ time, traditional analogue telephone (or public switch telephone network) lines will no longer exist and instead all connections will switch to digital services and plug in to broadband networks (or voice-over internet protocol).

The switchover to digital has already begun, but what does it mean for social landlords and supported living providers?

Ofcom says that all phone providers must offer internet connection for a minimum of phone-only use, however at present 11% of the population do not have an internet connection at home, and those households are four times more likely to come from low-income households and eight times more likely to be over 65 years of age.

This suggests a risk to the 1.7 million vulnerable residents who rely on telecare to support their independence and safety – as 85% of those living in sheltered housing in the UK have a landline.