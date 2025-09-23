What does the disparity in take-up and implementation of BNG mean for the sector?

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If BNG is to fulfil its potential, delivery must be achievable on a national scale, not just where favourable conditions already exist, writes Richard Holliday, associate partner at Carter Jonas
The requirement for a minimum 10% Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) has been in place for over a year.
However, inconsistencies remain in the approach and requirements between regions and authorities, and some LPAs are seeking higher BNG outcomes. Unfortunately, many of the constraints are more pronounced in the case of social and affordable housing.
To understand the evolving market, Carter Jonas’s report, Biodiversity Net Gain: Navigating the Evolving Market, analysed over 3,300 hectares of development sites across England. It found that the average habitat baseline value is 3.45 units per hectare. To secure a 10% net gain on a typical 10-hectare site, developers must, therefore, enhance or create habitats to achieve at least 37.95 biodiversity units (BUs). If the required 10% uplift cannot be delivered on site, the costs for off-site compensation can quickly escalate, and the availability of habitat sites can vary considerably depending on location and habitat type required.
Such figures illustrate just how critical land access and strategic planning are to fulfilling BNG, and why capacity varies so widely across the country. By its very nature, the UK is an ecologically diverse landscape. Ancient woodlands, chalk grasslands and coastal salt marshes are present, as are high-density urban environments, brownfield and heavily constrained sites. As such, there exist very different capacities for meeting BNG criteria both on and off-site.
For instance, consider the East and South East. With established habitat banks to enable biodiversity improvements, opportunities to provide 10% BNG exist. However, due to the level of housing delivery expected in these regions, the availability of habitat banks will be critical. Elsewhere, off-site opportunities are less common, although more habitat banks are brought to market regularly, and this is where the effective execution of BNG becomes far more challenging. For affordable and social housing projects, which can be subject to greater financial pressures or limited flexibility, the difficulty in achieving 10% BNG can be even greater.
“Though [brownfield] sites may benefit from existing infrastructure and be perceived as more sustainable, their constrained size offers limited opportunities when it comes to providing BNG on site”
There are also significant differences between habitat types. Notably, when measuring the biodiversity value of existing land, the contrast between greenfield and brownfield land is not as pronounced as many anticipated. While greenfield sites have an average baseline of 3.60 BU per hectare, brownfield sites typically sit at 3.17 BU per hectare.
This can sometimes spell trouble for affordable housing, which is often constructed on brownfield land. Though such sites may benefit from existing infrastructure and be perceived as more sustainable, their constrained size offers limited opportunities when it comes to providing BNG on site. Under current policy, there are no “biodiversity discounts” for such schemes.
While many habitat banks have come to the market over the last 18 months, others are still a work in progress, and delays to Local Nature Recovery Strategies (LNRS) – which, once in place, could further shape the value of BUs – mean that developers are in danger of falling behind delivery targets.
At present, biodiversity units can be sourced from across the country, but the spatial risk multiplier favours and supports local delivery. However, should LPAs begin to press for BNG to be delivered strictly within their own boundaries, the options available to developers will narrow considerably, placing even greater pressure on costs and locations where land and habitat banks are already stretched.
Our report reveals that 54.7% of developments are delivering BNG entirely on site. While this may be within reach on some sites, it is not always realistic. Where on-site provision is not possible, developers are instead turning to off-site solutions – whether through their own land holdings, the purchase of BUs from third-party providers, or, as a last resort, through the national statutory credit scheme, though evidence suggests the latter option is rarely used, presumably due to the prohibitive costs involved.
On-site BNG is often less feasible for affordable and social schemes working with tighter budgets and sometimes more heavily constrained sites than large-scale developments. Without adequate availability and streamlined co-ordination, momentum will stall, most notably in areas where need is greatest, leaving social and affordable housing initiatives specifically vulnerable.
“On-site BNG is often less feasible for affordable and social schemes working with tighter budgets and sometimes more heavily constrained sites than large-scale developments”
With the government aiming for an ambitious target of 1.5 million homes within five years, demand will inevitably increase exponentially. On site, this may pose issues in relation to density and viability, while off site, requirements may well exceed supply, at least initially.
For affordable and social housing, cost sensitivity is a constant concern. With disparity across the UK – particularly in densely built-up zones, where the necessity for these homes is arguably at its highest – premium prices for off-site BUs threaten project feasibility. And for smaller developers and housing associations especially, absorbing these additional costs will prove increasingly difficult.
If BNG is to fulfil its potential, delivery must be achievable on a national scale, not just where favourable conditions already exist. Strategic co-ordination and the timely publication of LNRS will be essential. Without these, disparity will persist, jeopardising much-needed housing delivery, including affordable and social housing, and BNG will risk becoming something of a postcode lottery. A consistent framework, grounded in practicality, is the only route to achieving fair, functional outcomes across the country.
Richard Holliday, associate partner, Carter Jonas
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