What does the disparity in take-up and implementation of BNG mean for the sector?

Such figures illustrate just how critical land access and strategic planning are to fulfilling BNG, and why capacity varies so widely across the country. By its very nature, the UK is an ecologically diverse landscape. Ancient woodlands, chalk grasslands and coastal salt marshes are present, as are high-density urban environments, brownfield and heavily constrained sites. As such, there exist very different capacities for meeting BNG criteria both on and off-site.

“Though [brownfield] sites may benefit from existing infrastructure and be perceived as more sustainable, their constrained size offers limited opportunities when it comes to providing BNG on site”

For instance, consider the East and South East. With established habitat banks to enable biodiversity improvements, opportunities to provide 10% BNG exist. However, due to the level of housing delivery expected in these regions, the availability of habitat banks will be critical. Elsewhere, off-site opportunities are less common, although more habitat banks are brought to market regularly, and this is where the effective execution of BNG becomes far more challenging. For affordable and social housing projects, which can be subject to greater financial pressures or limited flexibility, the difficulty in achieving 10% BNG can be even greater.

There are also significant differences between habitat types. Notably, when measuring the biodiversity value of existing land, the contrast between greenfield and brownfield land is not as pronounced as many anticipated. While greenfield sites have an average baseline of 3.60 BU per hectare, brownfield sites typically sit at 3.17 BU per hectare.

This can sometimes spell trouble for affordable housing, which is often constructed on brownfield land. Though such sites may benefit from existing infrastructure and be perceived as more sustainable, their constrained size offers limited opportunities when it comes to providing BNG on site. Under current policy, there are no “biodiversity discounts” for such schemes.