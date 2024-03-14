What does the Economic Crime Levy mean for social housing?

As the application of the ECL is based on revenue, rather than risk, the fact that part of the business which is affected may be very small or low risk does not lessen the housing association’s liability to pay the ECL. The ECL is based on an individual housing association’s revenue and not consolidated group revenue. Therefore, each entity within a group that meets the ECL requirements will need to separately register for and pay the ECL.

The ECL is paid as an annual fixed fee that will be determined by the band in which a housing association sits, based on its revenue for the relevant financial year.

The obvious concern for social housing providers is if the fixed levy rate exceeds the limited revenue generated from the resale activity that brought the association into the ECL remit in the first place. This could affect the viability of the in-house resale function and cause providers to structure their business differently or outsource the function, adding additional financial burden on already over-stretched pockets.

“As the application of the ECL is based on revenue, rather than risk, the fact that part of the business which is affected may be very small or low risk does not lessen the housing association’s liability to pay the ECL”

It might be possible for a housing association to escape ECL registration if it can rely on exemptions set out in the MLRs, for example if the regulated activities caught by the regime are only carried out on an “occasional or very limited basis”. This will depend on whether the turnover requirements triggering registration are met and the nature and extent of the activity within the association’s business.

The National Housing Federation is applying pressure on the FCA and HMRC to discuss proportionality of the ECL’s application to the sector and raising awareness of the burden that this regime is placing on the current housing crisis in the UK. It will be interesting to see the results of these discussions.

However this raises a key question for many captured by these regulations, in that is it critical to provide credit and thereby be regulated by the FCA? Some have found after subjecting themselves to greater scrutiny that such levels of regulation are not business critical. This has led to deregistrations. Equally is the entity providing estate agency services? A time for reflection and action, before next year’s bill arrives.

Edward Flanagan, partner, and Caroline Mattin, professional support lawyer, Shakespeare Martineau