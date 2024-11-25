What does the Employment Rights Bill mean for social housing?

This has been a reasonably commonly used tactic, in particular as part of strategies to close out defined benefit pension schemes in the sector.

The reasons for employers wanting to close out their pension schemes have not, thus far, been because of current or imminent financial viability concerns. However, that will be the only scenario in which dismissal and re-engagement won’t create automatic unfair dismissal liability; the exemption will apply where the employer wants to vary the employment contract in order to eliminate or mitigate financial difficulties which are affecting, or are likely in the immediate future to affect, its ability to carry on business as a going concern or to carry on its business activities.

Closing out defined benefit pension schemes where employees have a right to participate will become much more expensive to deliver as employers will either need to secure consent (which will come at a price), or accept the cost of the compensation that would be due for the unfair dismissal claims. We may see employers that had been content to maintain defined benefit pension schemes into the medium term decide to exit before it becomes more difficult, or at least take steps to build in the future right to leave.