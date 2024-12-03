What does the Law Commission’s consultation on community benefit societies mean for RPs?

The Law Commission’s recent consultation on community benefit societies heralds a potential wave of changes that could increase the regulatory burden on social housing providers significantly, writes consultant solicitor Jo Loake #UKhousing

During this period, it’s imperative that RPs stay informed and proactive, navigating these changes to maintain compliance while continuing to provide affordable, quality housing for those who need it most.

The consultation period for these new regulations offers a critical opportunity for RPs to engage with these proposals, provide feedback and influence the eventual legislative outcomes.

With these changes on the horizon, registered providers (RPs) must prepare for a landscape that demands greater transparency, increased administrative diligence and more robust financial processes.

The Law Commission’s proposed reforms to how a CBS is regulated introduce several significant shifts, each carrying substantial implications for operations in the social housing sector.

The Law Commission has proposed a change to mandate open membership of a CBS, with one vote per member. Ultimately, this is a principle that could make the decision-making process unwieldy for RPs.

Engaging a broader member base for annual general meetings would be challenging, and even more so for significant decisions such as mergers. This may slow down operational efficiency significantly, posing a challenge particularly for larger entities with hundreds, or even thousands, of residents.

“Requiring CBSs to be registered with the Charity Commission would impose considerable administrative burdens and compliance challenges”

Perhaps one of the most significant changes proposed by the consultation is mandatory registration with the Charity Commission. Alongside being RPs, housing associations are often also registered as CBSs with the Financial Conduct Authority, the financial regulator. This emphasises their mission to provide greater social benefits than private businesses.

However, they currently cannot register with the Charity Commission, although they do have charitable status and have to comply with charity law. This could be about to change.

Requiring CBSs to be registered with the Charity Commission would impose considerable administrative burdens and compliance challenges. Additionally, if CBSs aren’t given some relief from the Charity Commission’s application process, it could face an overwhelming number of applications.

And with stricter requirements around organisations’ objectives and public benefits, RPs could face another level of scrutiny that they currently avoid.