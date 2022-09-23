What does the Mini Budget mean for social landlords’ finances?

Let us be optimistic about the Mini Budget. In this optimist’s outlook, the increased public debt, as yet unquantified, will be sustainable because the tax cuts announced will result in higher growth, thereby boosting tax revenues.

The energy packages will, as suggested, reduce price inflation by between 4% to 5%, so interest rates can reduce in the future.

The currency can sustain the pressure because our European competitors will need similar packages.

Of course, on the other hand, this could go horribly wrong.

“This Budget, albeit ‘mini’, was a mixture of helpful measures and those of little consequence, but it is the sum of the parts where the risks lie, venturing into unknown territory where soft landings are unlikely”

The Ukraine war could push Russia to more desperate measures.

High price inflation could become embedded, particularly driven by food costs as further falls in sterling result in more devaluation and higher interest rates. Whatever the politicians and economists say, nobody really knows.

What about the affordable housing sector?