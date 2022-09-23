What does the Mini Budget mean for social landlords’ finances?

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What does the Mini Budget mean for the sector in financial terms? Will it be ultimately neutral for the sector – or send us into a risky ‘hard landing’, with consequences that are difficult to predict? Olu Olanrewaju and Derek Joseph parse out some answers
Let us be optimistic about the Mini Budget. In this optimist’s outlook, the increased public debt, as yet unquantified, will be sustainable because the tax cuts announced will result in higher growth, thereby boosting tax revenues.
The energy packages will, as suggested, reduce price inflation by between 4% to 5%, so interest rates can reduce in the future.
The currency can sustain the pressure because our European competitors will need similar packages.
Of course, on the other hand, this could go horribly wrong.
“This Budget, albeit ‘mini’, was a mixture of helpful measures and those of little consequence, but it is the sum of the parts where the risks lie, venturing into unknown territory where soft landings are unlikely”
The Ukraine war could push Russia to more desperate measures.
High price inflation could become embedded, particularly driven by food costs as further falls in sterling result in more devaluation and higher interest rates. Whatever the politicians and economists say, nobody really knows.
What about the affordable housing sector?
The energy packages probably take most tenants back to a position of energy costs before the crisis.
This means the biggest danger is food price and clothing price inflation, something the chancellor could do little about so did not mention.
“Those in the sector providing starter homes or shared ownership should cautiously welcome the reductions in stamp duty land tax. They also may welcome the ability to build with benefits in the proposed Investment Zones”
The reference to cutting benefits for the “work shy” has been heard before and did not work then. The reversal in National Insurance and reduced basic rate of income tax from April 2023 will help those in employment a little, but not enough. And there was no mention of a rent cap! Many tenants and housing staff might appreciate the freeze and in some cases reduction in alcohol duties.
Those in the sector providing starter homes or shared ownership should cautiously welcome the reductions in stamp duty land tax. They also may welcome the ability to build with benefits in the proposed Investment Zones, which will be primarily in low-cost areas and could provide new jobs.
The trouble is, higher mortgage interest rates could take away much, if not all, of the benefits. However, the measures together might reduce a fall in house prices and repossessions.
The suggested simplification of the tax system, the planning regulations and infrastructure investment rules have a distinct sense of Budget announcements of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, so we will ignore. At that time, similar statements were included with a raft of measures, all of which had very little impact. Every government encourages simplification and it never really happens.
We wanted to hear of a significant increase in the band at which low-paid employees start to pay tax and National Insurance, but this was sadly missing.
Overall for the sector, taking account of the energy cap, reversal of National Insurance increase, stamp duty measures and still the possible 5% rent cap could mean financial neutrality, depending on the inflation and interest rate medium-term risk. If those gambles come out right, increased construction could result. If not: urgh!
This Budget, albeit ‘mini’, was a mixture of helpful measures and those of little consequence, but it is the sum of the parts where the risks lie, venturing into unknown territory where soft landings are unlikely.
A final thought. Hopefully the opposition will not waste its energy on the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. It never effectively capped top bankers’ total remuneration and technically relocated them to low-tax financial centres in other countries, reducing the UK tax take – a classic case of popular measures harming the national interest. All the announced measures need careful examination and cogent discussion, not polemics.
Olu Olanrewaju, director at Altair, and Derek Joseph, chair of Altair
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