What does the regulator’s recent survey show about damp and mould in social housing?

Too many social landlords are relying on out-of-date information to identify and fix damp and mould problems, says Will Perry from @RSHEngland #UKhousing

As it says elsewhere in the Tanakh, there is nothing new under the sun. Is that true of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) recent survey of providers?

It notes the human effects too, such as health impacts, damaged possessions and feeling tainted or oppressed.

There is even a single person with end-to-end oversight and accountability for the process.

The Book of Leviticus, in the Tanakh or Hebrew scriptures, may be 3,500 years old, but has a detailed section on dealing with damp and mould in homes which prescribes a strikingly modern approach: report cases, determine causes, repair and make good, check back later for effectiveness, escalate if necessary.

Damp and mould in homes is, sadly, once again in the spotlight. But it is a problem that people have been wrestling with for generations.

Most of the reporting so far has been on the numbers. These are fairly similar to other assessments, such as the English Housing Survey. We estimate that a small minority of social homes – perhaps 5% to 6% – have notable damp problems. Only a very small minority have the most serious hazards, and this is better than the position in the private sector.

But that still means tens of thousands of households are living with damp and mould in homes that social landlords are responsible for, with all that this entails. There is no room for complacency, and landlords need to act to address damp and mould in tenants’ homes.

Further, we had to do some work to get to our estimates.

Too many providers were unable to provide an assessment of how many hazards they had in their homes, or what was submitted was clearly based on poor, incomplete or very old information.

“We noted providers investing in specialist quick-response teams, rolling out humidity and temperature sensors, and experimenting with new technologies such as predictive AI and risk algorithms”

Reporting no hazards based on a 10-year-old stock condition survey and an absence of outstanding repair tickets is less reassuring than a high number identified through a comprehensive surveying programme with data refreshed after each repair visit to a home and a clear plan to address them.

Damp and mould – along with other hazards like structural issues, fire and electrical safety – are not static, and providers must keep up to date on their assurance that homes are safe. This kind of dynamic understanding of stock condition and risk at the individual home level is increasingly essential.

Not only does it underpin ensuring that individual tenants’ homes are free of hazards and in an acceptable condition, it can also contribute to preventative work (if this home is developing damp or cold spots, what about others of a similar age and design?) and is vital for informing investment decisions in areas such as energy efficiency and decarbonisation.

As we revise the standards and develop our approach to inspections, we will expect providers to demonstrate this kind of understanding and developing knowledge.