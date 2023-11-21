What does the sector want from the Autumn Statement?

Jeremy Hunt will set out the government’s spending plans in parliament on Wednesday, and boosting Local Housing Allowance (LHA) is a plea being echoed as a minimum across the sector.

The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector. In April 2020, LHA was uprated to cover the lowest 30% of local rents as they stood in September 2019.

More than three years on, however, because of rapid increases in rents, the LHA no longer meets this threshold in many areas, prompting a number of local authorities to warn of a dramatic rise in homelessness if the LHA remains frozen.

Cross-party group London Councils pointed out earlier this month that restoring LHA to cover at least 30% of local market rents would save the capital’s public finances more than £100m annually.

At the same time, boroughs expect to overspend on temporary accommodation by £90m this year.

The call for an uplift in LHA comes as recent estimates show that almost 170,000 Londoners – or one in 50 people – are currently homeless and living in temporary accommodation.

The government would not confirm its plans ahead of Mr Hunt’s announcement tomorrow, but Inside Housing has rounded up the rest of the key asks from the sector.