What does the sector want from the Autumn Statement?

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With a number of reports suggesting that housing benefits could be unfrozen, sector bodies and local authorities have set out their key asks for the social housing sector ahead of the chancellor’s Autumn Statement tomorrow. Stephen Delahunty reports
Jeremy Hunt will set out the government’s spending plans in parliament on Wednesday, and boosting Local Housing Allowance (LHA) is a plea being echoed as a minimum across the sector.
The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector. In April 2020, LHA was uprated to cover the lowest 30% of local rents as they stood in September 2019.
More than three years on, however, because of rapid increases in rents, the LHA no longer meets this threshold in many areas, prompting a number of local authorities to warn of a dramatic rise in homelessness if the LHA remains frozen.
Cross-party group London Councils pointed out earlier this month that restoring LHA to cover at least 30% of local market rents would save the capital’s public finances more than £100m annually.
At the same time, boroughs expect to overspend on temporary accommodation by £90m this year.
The call for an uplift in LHA comes as recent estimates show that almost 170,000 Londoners – or one in 50 people – are currently homeless and living in temporary accommodation.
The government would not confirm its plans ahead of Mr Hunt’s announcement tomorrow, but Inside Housing has rounded up the rest of the key asks from the sector.
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) wants positive action to support those on the lowest incomes.
Alongside welfare reform, the CIH would like to see the government deliver on its commitment to end rough sleeping this parliament, and provide financial support with energy costs and invest in energy efficiency this winter.
Figures published earlier this month suggest that the government’s target of ending rough sleeping by next year is out of reach as the data revealed the largest quarterly increase in people forced to sleep rough in London since the pandemic.
The CIH would also like to see an increase in grant levels to fund social housing and investment in existing and new supported housing to meet a range of needs.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said: “Housing was notable by its absence in the Spring Budget, but given the scale of housing crisis the country is now facing, we’re calling on the government to take meaningful action this time.
“As a minimum it must uprate Local Housing Allowance so it reflects the true cost of renting, uprate benefits in line with inflation and provide the additional support needed to unlock more (truly) affordable housing.”
The National Housing Federation (NHF) believes the government should deliver on its net zero commitments by releasing the full remaining Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) beyond 2025.
The trade body also wants “certainty and stability for housing associations, residents and lenders, through a new 10-year, index-linked rent settlement”.
There is an additional ask for funding to meet the new requirements introduced through the review of the Decent Homes Standard, and the allocation of more cash for regeneration projects over a longer period.
Plus, the NHF is reiterating the call made by the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign for equal access to government building safety funding for housing associations, while ensuring contractors and developers remediate their defective buildings.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 group of London landlords and chief executive at L&Q, said: “London’s housing emergency requires an urgent response. The G15 is calling on the government to prioritise support for struggling households in the Autumn Statement and commit to investing in green, healthy and affordable homes.”
Alongside unfreezing LHA and a recommitment to the SHDF, the G15 would like to see an overall increase in benefits in line with September’s Consumer Prices Index inflation figure.
Meanwhile, the House Builders Federation (HBF) is urging the chancellor to adopt a 10-point delivery plan.
These plans include increasing planning fees, revising nutrient neutrality rules, and introducing a presumption in favour of development on small sites of up to 25 homes on brownfield land, as part of the planned changes to the National Planning Policy Framework.
Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the HBF, said: “Governments of all colours over decades have failed to tackle systemic issues in our housing and planning system which have led to England becoming the hardest place in the developed world to find a home.
“The plan shows how properly resourcing local authority planning departments, revising the rules around nutrient neutrality, and abolishing stamp duty on more energy-efficient homes could unlock development.
“Home builders are also calling for measures which would tackle some of the long-term challenges facing the sector, including reforming post-16 skills education to better meet the needs of business, and making planning policy more favourable to small and medium-size developers.
“If implemented, this plan would make a decisive contribution to overcoming systemic issues facing the housing sector and give people all over the country a chance of finding a good-quality, affordable home.”
London Councils has today warned that its previous analysis of a funding shortfall across the capital has been revised upward by £200m for 2023-24.
A survey by the cross-party group in October revealed a £400m budget shortfall in 2023-24, rising to £500m in the following year.
However, a new analysis published today shows that boroughs are set to overspend their budget plans by £600m this year, £200m larger than previously estimated.
As a result, the cross-party group is calling for a raise in LHA rates to cover at least the bottom 30% of rents, and increase Homelessness Prevention Grant funding to support temporary pressures.
The group, which represents 32 boroughs and the City of London, also asked for grant funding to acquire private rented stock released by landlords.
The Local Government Association (LGA) also called on Mr Hunt to address the funding uncertainty faced by many local authorities, citing inflationary and pay pressure, and demand for temporary accommodation.
The national membership body for councils in England warned that the government “cannot wait” any longer in providing support to alleviate the “low financial resilience across the sector”.
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