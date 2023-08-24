What Europe can teach us about social housing

In the UK, there have been fitful and occasional moves in the same direction, but a lack of continuity of funding has prevented the model from ever really taking off.

In Brussels, a community land trust model is starting to have a significant impact on the city’s affordable housing. It launched around 10 years ago and now has around 1,000 units in development.

It involves separating the land from the building, with the land owned by the trust, which commits never to sell it. The buildings are rented or sold to tenants at discounted rates and the trust is run democratically, with the involvement of its residents.

The community land trust model in Barcelona is far more popular in Europe than in the UK.

Sociologist Sandra Marques Pereira explains that this ambitious project will require the buy-in of municipal governments, some of whom are not as keen on social housing as the national ruling party.

Here, too, the government is looking to control rents and short-term holiday lets by introducing a power for the state to compulsorily let long-term vacant homes to those in housing need and making €250m available for the construction of a new generation of social homes.

In Zurich, the local authority has set a target for subsidised housing to represent a third of the market (picture: Alamy)

In Zurich, the local authority has set a target for subsidised housing to represent a third of the market (picture: Alamy)

“One thousand homes doesn’t seem like very much, but if you have 50 co-operatives around the country, it does become a major contribution,” says Mr Ireland. “Being able to get lots of flowers to bloom is the bit that we’re not very good at in the UK. We just assume [that] we’ve already got a structure that works and we just keep pushing that.”

In Zurich, a city with very high rates of rented housing, the local authority has set a target for subsidised housing to represent a third of the market. It provides land to community trusts and affordable housing providers at discounted rates to facilitate this.

This has encouraged the development of affordable housing, including co-operatives and cluster blocks where 10 or 12 flats open into communal areas. Here, many citizens are happy to carry on renting throughout their lives, Mr Ireland says, instead of seeing it as a stepping stone to buying.

“One thousand homes doesn’t seem like very much, but if you have 50 co-operatives around the country, it does become a major contribution”

“I think that once they get into that kind of system, there is another form of rented property they can happily move into and so they can stay in a rental, semi-subsidised situation all their lives,” he says.

“The quality of the accommodation is really high. It’s fantastic. But when you look at what it costs people there, even in an expensive city, [the cost is] relatively low. And [the local authority] did this with not loads of subsidy; the real subsidy was the land, which the city provided at the start,” he adds.

Land is also a key part of the puzzle in the Netherlands where – not unlike most of the UK – large not-for-profit housing associations own the majority of the country’s social housing.

“In Amsterdam, the land for social housing will cost only one-tenth of the land for a private market flat,” explains Josta van Bockxmeer, a housing journalist at De Correspondent, a specialist publication. The land is sold by the city to the providers at a discount to allow affordable homes to be built.

The country’s system is not perfect. Waiting lists can be up to 15 years long and those who do not qualify for social housing often cannot afford high private rents.