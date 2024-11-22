What has changed with Right to Buy?

The government has wasted no time in delivering on its election manifesto pledge to reform the Right to Buy council housing in England. It said it would “review increased Right to Buy discounts introduced in 2012” in order to “better protect” existing council homes. The report it published alongside the Budget on 30 October showed it had done just that. Housing secretary of state, Angela Rayner, has maintained this progress and just published a Right to Buy Consultation on further potential reforms. These include changes to eligibility, further changes to discounts, proposals around the onward use of property post-sale and simplifying the receipts reinvestment process for councils.



The headline measure announced in October was a reduction in the discounts available for Right to Buy - which went further than many had thought in taking the maximum discounts all the way back to pre-2012 levels.

Research in 2023 by Savills for the Local Government Association (LGA) showed that annual Right to Buy sales in England were running at less than 3,000 homes a year pre-2012, as opposed to the 11,000 a year following the increase in discounts.