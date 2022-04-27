What has happened to the Dolphin Living dream?

Dolphin Living is offering New Era tenants a new home on the rebuilt estate on personalised rents, somewhere to stay during the rebuild, and to cover the costs of moving. Lindsey Garrett, chair of the New Era Tenants’ Association, says that the redevelopment “isn’t ideal”, but adds: “We are going to be put in lovely new flats on the same rent. As long as we want to stay here, our rents won’t increase to unaffordable levels.”

Ms Garrett seems disappointed, however, that the New Era experiment has not taken off more widely. “For us, on this estate, we are all right. We achieved what we wanted to achieve,” she says. “But it isn’t changing anything anywhere else.”

But personalised rents are why the redevelopment is stuck in the planning system. Dolphin’s plans were approved by Hackney Council 18 months ago, but are being held back by the GLA for the “unacceptable” loss of affordable housing it proposes. Under one earlier timeline, tenants were due to return to a rebuilt estate this year. Ms Harris seems vexed by the delays and the reasons for it. She puts it down to a planning “misunderstanding”, something that has plagued Dolphin Living and its unconventional rent models from the start.

“We did look at trying to retroactively put personalised rents into something we were already operating. But then we realised that we were going to have to go through a completely new planning application. That could cost us £100,000. We decided against doing that”

What happened was that Dolphin in effect created what the GLA sees as ‘affordable housing’ at New Era when it introduced personalised rents on the privately rented homes. Now, in line with its planning rules, the GLA wants the equivalent amount of ‘affordable housing’ replaced. Dolphin is working with Hackney Council and the GLA to “unlock this development, and improve the affordable housing offer”, Ms Harris says.

This is not the first time Dolphin Living’s personalised rent model or its other ‘intermediate rent’ model have created difficulties. “We did look at trying to retroactively put personalised rents into something we were already operating,” Ms Harris says. “But then we realised that we were going to have to go through a completely new planning application. That could cost us £100,000. We decided against doing that.”

She sees the New Era situation as another example of Dolphin Living making life “difficult for ourselves” by doing things differently. “What we do is more difficult because it is unusual,” she adds. It was ever thus, a glance at the association’s brief history reveals.