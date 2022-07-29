What has the Grenfell Tower Inquiry taught us about resident engagement?

But Repairs Direct itself built up a major backlog, with 5,400 jobs outstanding by January 2017. Residents who gave evidence linked this drop-off in performance to the introduction of a centralised call centre, and the replacement of a local caretakers office on the estate where they had previously reported complaints.

KCTMO had an in-house repairs service, Repairs Direct. It set this up to take over after private contractor Connaught went bust and Morrison, which took over the contract, struggled to keep up with demand.

Her report also raised concerns about responding to repairs, citing residents who had waited decades for reported repairs to be addressed.

Certainly, though, there is evidence of problems. In 2009, solicitor Maria Memoli was appointed to investigate long-standing concerns from residents. She found reasons for concern. “Words such as ‘malevolent’, ‘mistrust’, ‘malaise’ and ‘treated with contempt’ were often used [by residents],” she wrote in a report. “This is an unhappy culture and needs to change for the better.”

It should be noted that KCTMO has rejected this accusation in its statement to the inquiry (see box).

Resident Betty Kasote described the call centre staff as “abrupt and rude” when she phoned to report a serious leak. “I felt like they thought I was a ‘troublemaker’ because I had been making complaints,” she said.

Nonetheless, satisfaction ratings with KCTMO’s repairs service were high: ranking around 90% to 95%.

But a witness statement of a former employee of Repairs Direct cast doubt on this at the inquiry last year. “We had to maintain over a 90%-95% satisfaction rate, so if I was to make 10 calls who gave marks under six,

I would have to call another 10 residents to make sure the percentage went higher,” they said.

“In my view, these statistics did not provide a true picture of the repairs carried out. When I commenced employment… the ethos was to select specific jobs [that would] guarantee a positive reaction to the works – for example, a tap repair – to bolster the percentage.”

This practice was denied by the former managing director of Repairs Direct.

But Mr Daffarn says: “I tell you, if you walked round any TMO estate you would struggle to find anyone who had a good word to say about the TMO. They were experts at putting these stats out there and the reality for residents was completely different.”

Such issues are a concern if they are replicated elsewhere. Benchmarking figures for resident satisfaction will be a key part of the new regulatory framework and for it to work, the numbers need to be a genuine reflection of services.

“I tell you, if you walked round any TMO estate you would struggle to find anyone who had a good word to say about the TMO”

The inquiry has also heard about issues with KCTMO’s complaints process. If residents lodged a complaint, they were required to go through a three-stage appeal process, which took months.

“Most people would engage with KCTMO’s complaints process once, and they would find out it wasn’t worth complaining. They would discover that if they had a repair, it was far better to get the repair carried out themselves because essentially it was a non-functioning organisation,” says Mr Daffarn.

This difficulty with lodging individual complaints is partly why Mr Daffarn and neighbours set up the Grenfell Action Group and Grenfell Compact (a group representing residents from the tower), particularly amid major concerns about the refurbishment work.

“All I was doing and all the other representatives of residents were doing was canvassing concerns in the tower and trying to bring them to the attention of the TMO,” Mr Daffarn says.

Refusing to meet

KCTMO initially refused to meet with the group, branding it “a showcase for Mr Daffarn” in emails.

There was also darker evidence of hostility towards Mr Daffarn. When he began raising concerns in 2011, Laura Johnson, director of housing at RBKC, instructed KCTMO to check his tenancy status. “Could we do just a bit of checking on his tenancy background, he inherited it she thinks but unclear of circumstances,” wrote Robert Black, chief executive of KCTMO, in October 2011.