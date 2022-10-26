What have this year’s financial statements for the largest social landlords shown?

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing associations’ financial statements for 2021-22 have been released over recent months. Stephen Delahunty takes a look at the numbers
Social landlords face increasingly choppy financial waters as rising costs combine with a planned rent cap to reduce income.
That cut will take effect from next April, but over the last few months we have had statements from most of the large players setting out their performance for the most recent financial year.
We take a look through the key numbers to see what we’ve learned.
£70.8m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 231,000
Homes started: 1,957
Operating margin: 24.6%
Turnover: £849.9m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 46%
Places for People saw its turnover increase by £33.4m to £849.9m in the past financial year. Spending on capital improvements and repairs, including £16.5m on fire safety, rose to £133.1m – a £16m increase on 2020-21.
In the year to 31 March 2022, the housing association delivered 1,775 new homes, of which 1,022 were for affordable tenures, including 298 properties for shared ownership sales.
During the year, Places for People also issued a 14-year, £300m sustainability bond.
£185.8m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 135,514
Homes started: 1,474
Operating margin: 29%
Turnover: £1.06bn
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 66%
Clarion revealed that its post-tax surplus to the end of March 2022 jumped 52% to £185.8m. This was boosted by the G15 landlord selling 2,034 homes to other registered providers after it restarted its stock rationalisation programme.
Revenue rose 12% to £1.06bn. This is the first time Clarion had seen its turnover pass the billion-pound mark. This was partly driven by a 30% increase in shared ownership homes sold – 1,502 – which produced an operating surplus of £15.9m on a revenue of £150.1m.
£154m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 107,000
Homes started: 2,103
Operating margin: 24%
Turnover: £1.11bn
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 55%
L&Q reported a post-tax surplus of £154m in the year to the end of March 2022, compared with £208m the previous year.
Turnover increased 6% to £1.11bn.
The G15 giant said it had initially estimated an impairment of £76m, but this increased following an audit. Around 80% of the impairment was attributable to three “challenging schemes” and reflected “increased build costs” and “programme delays”.
£58.3m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 105,509
Homes started: 613
Operating margin: 22.2%
Turnover: £812.5m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 54.5%
Sanctuary saw a 5% growth in its operating surplus from £170.1m to £178m.
The landlord’s operating margin, excluding development and asset surpluses, saw a marginal 0.1% improvement year-on-year to 22.2%. The association said this figure “was dampened by catch-up maintenance works following large periods of COVID-19 restrictions in the prior year”.
Sanctuary’s group revenue increased more than £47m (6.2%) to £812.5m.
£12.8m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 93,700
Homes started: 466
Operating margin: 23%
Turnover: £418m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 69%
Wheatley, which owns and manages 93,700 homes across 19 local authorities in Scotland, saw its turnover from social housing settings increase from £283.5m to £290.2m.
This was a £6.7m increase on the previous financial year.
More than £108m was invested in improving the landlord’s existing homes and a further £84.8m was spent on repairs and maintenance.
The association built 438 new homes over the year, including 271 for social rent.
£150m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 104,000
Homes started: 1,669
Operating margin: 32%
Turnover: £664m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 68%
Peabody’s annual spend on fire safety work increased by around a fifth to £40m, bringing the total amount it has invested tackling post-Grenfell issues to £124m.
The G15 giant revealed that it had spent £40m in the year to the end of March 2022 – up from £33m the previous year. Despite the jump in fire safety spend, Peabody reported a 36% increase in its post-tax surplus to £150m. This was helped by a 5% rise in turnover to £664m.
The housing association’s operating margin increased slightly from 31% to 32%.
£44.6m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 66,000
Homes started: 1,027
Operating margin: 24.5%
Turnover: £388.2m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 85%
The Guinness Partnership’s post-tax surplus fell 36% to £44.6m in its most recent full year. But the figure was skewed against the previous year, which saw the landlord gain £94m in surplus from a 2,500-home stock swap with Paradigm. Its turnover rose 5% to £388.2m.
In its core social housing lettings division, revenue rose to £336.6m, producing an operating surplus of £82.3m. The division accounted for 85% of total turnover.
The Guinness Partnership’s operating margin was broadly the same as last year at 24.5%.
£94.2m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 48,062
Homes started: 859
Operating margin: 29.5%
Turnover: £373.6m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 68%
Hyde bounced back to an annual surplus, but warned that its margins will be “squeezed” due to the “challenging inflationary backdrop”.
The housing association reported a post-tax surplus of £94.2m in the year to the end of March 2022. This compared with a £22.6m deficit in the previous financial year when the landlord was hit by refinancing costs worth £155m.
Despite the healthy surplus, Hyde flagged that inflation will dent its margins.
£86.6m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 61,216
Homes started: 1,564
Operating margin: 33.7%
Turnover: £336.9m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 91%
Sovereign reported a £7m increase in its operating surplus and an overall surplus of £86.6m, which the landlord said will be reinvested in new affordable homes.
The association saw a slight (1.2%) upturn in its operating margin and total income was up £5.4m to £422.8m. Operational expenditure increased by £22.2m. This was mainly driven by an increase in repairs as Sovereign cleared the pandemic-related backlog and made improvements to existing stock.
£28.1m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 55,574
Homes started: 852
Operating margin: 13%
Turnover: £420m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 67%
Home Group’s turnover fell by just under £10m to £420m. The main reason for this decrease was a reduction in new build sales of £37.5m.
The landlord spent £124.8m on developing new affordable homes and spent a further £26.4m on improving its stock. Home Group delivered 514 new homes for affordable rent and 109 for affordable homeownership. The number of homes delivered through joint ventures increased from 158 to 252.
£20.1m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 47,000
Homes started: 806
Operating margin: 30.2%
Turnover: £296.9m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 83.5%
Platform Housing Group, which owns and manages homes across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, said it had produced a robust performance despite a number of economic headwinds.
Turnover grew by 10% to £296.9m – up from £269.9m in 2021. However, investment in new homes grew by 4% to £217m, which partially accounted for the surplus drop.
Rent from social housing lets was £234.6m, up from £225.3m, and income from shared ownership sales grew by 52% to £48.8m – up from £32.1m.
£760m
Surplus for 2021-22
Homes managed: 76,675
Homes started: 1,897
Operating margin: 23.5%
Turnover: £448.1m
Percentage turnover from social housing lettings: 86%
Riverside’s accounts showed that social housing lettings continues to make up the majority of its turnover and has increased by £63.3m.
Its post-tax surplus of £760m was unusually high as it accounted for One Housing joining Riverside in December 2021 and included a one-off “profit on a gift of net assets” of £675m and four months’ of One Housing’s surplus.
Riverside developed 888 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership. It said that this was mainly due to delays on site caused by labour and material shortages.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories