What house builders need in the government’s next 100 days

Prioritise stimulating the residential market

While it is positive that we have finally had the first interest rate cut, to 5%, in August, we are going to need to see further rate reductions this year if we are to stimulate the residential markets and achieve the overall housing delivery targets for 2025.

Not much was said about Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in Labour’s manifesto, apart from the pledge to increase its rate by 1% for overseas nationals buying UK residential property. SDLT receipts in the UK amounted to over £11bn in 2023-24, so it is very unlikely we will see the back of this tax. However, the government has an opportunity to stimulate the wider market in its Autumn Budget, especially for first-time buyers, by increasing its threshold. The Conservatives raised the threshold to £425,000 in 2022, but this is set to fall back to £300,000. Increasing it above £425,000 and making this permanent, combined with lower interest rates and mortgage deposit and guarantee schemes, can have a positive effect on stimulating the residential market. This will be essential to drive reinvestment in the acquisition of new mixed-tenure development sites, especially for SME developers.

Accelerate delivery of affordable and sustainable homes through funding

We need more diverse and inclusive housing developments. The requirement to deliver First Homes should be removed and there should instead be a focus on multi-tenure sites, with an emphasis on affordable homes. October’s Budget is a great opportunity to review grant funding for affordable homes. Local authorities should offer incentives, such as expedited processing, for projects that include a high percentage of affordable new homes, as well an emphasis on homes with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band A, and properties using timber frames and modern methods of construction. Clarity on rent controls

The government should clarify its position on rent controls. In the run-up to the election, the now chancellor seemed to suggest there may be a case for controls in some areas. However, the party has stressed that this is not a national policy. Controls on rents are a major blocker to the affordability and viability of mixed-tenure sites overall.

Of course, if we are to successfully deliver 1.5 million homes over the next parliament, the government needs to announce a proper plan to train more people, along with the investment to make it happen. On a local level, we need strong partnerships between local authorities, developers and housing associations. Importantly, these partnerships must engage local people early in the planning process, whether through public consultations, open houses or leveraging social media.