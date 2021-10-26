What housing providers say are their main challenges to carrying out digital transformation plans

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With physical contact kept to a minimum during COVID-19, the adoption of digital solutions picked up pace across the sector, as landlords sought to maintain contact with residents and streamline services.

But a survey by Inside Housing, in partnership with tech start-up Futr, suggests more changes are afoot, with a wave of landlords embarking on digital transformation strategies as demand increases among residents and staff for digital products.

A total of 140 organisations responded. Of these, 54% were housing associations, 28% were councils and 7% were ALMOs.

In a sign that the sector is heading towards a digital future, the findings showed that 40% of respondents had a digital transformation strategy in place, while a sizeable 50% were either developing a strategy or had developed a strategy but were yet to implement it.

More than half said it was a top organisational priority and played an integral role in the group’s overall business strategy. A further 32% said digital transformation was considered a top priority, but they were still in the planning stages as to what role digital transformation would play in their overall business strategy, while a sizeable 65% said their leadership team believed digital transformation was key to their development.