What impact could the Levelling Up White Paper have on regional inequalities?

“I’d like to see councils have a duty to promote well-being and help future generations. It would be a powerful enabler of the levelling-up agenda,” says Mark Cook of @ACSLLP #UKhousing (sponsored)

“Levelling up is about geographical inequalities. I don’t see how it can be achieved without scrapping the 80/20 rule,” says Mark Cook of @ACSLLP #UKhousing (sponsored)

What aspects of the government’s levelling-up initiative will affect housing associations and councils? @Insidehousing spoke to Mark Cook of @ACSLLP to find out #UKhousing (sponsored)

But what aspects of the government’s levelling-up initiative will affect housing associations and councils? What role can they play if given the chance? What are the challenges these organisations face in dealing with the levelling-up agenda in the long term?

“I am determined to break the link between geography and destiny,” wrote prime minister Boris Johnson in the foreword to the document. Despite the publication of the white paper, levelling up is still seen as rather woolly.

In February this year, the government finally unveiled its long-awaited Levelling Up White Paper. The 305-page document contained a lot of ideas to tackle regional and local inequalities. It is seen as one of the flagship policies of the current Conservative government as it looks to retain the so-called ‘Red Wall’ seats that were won in the 2019 general election.

What impact will the Levelling Up White Paper have on the housing sector and councils?

For housing associations, the immediate issues are the fact that they have the requirement of increased accountability to tenants in the post-Grenfell environment and the review of the Decent Homes Standard that was mentioned in the white paper. This is about housing associations simply putting their houses in order, but will inevitably lead to less resource being used for new development and other activities.

For regional and local government, it can only be good news in terms of devolving more power to them. A key factor will be achieving simplification of local government. But it is important that this simplification is not just achieving efficiencies and economies of scale. Since austerity, there has been a diminishing resource of talent to lead in the public sphere.

There is also the government-commissioned Kruger report – Levelling up our communities: proposals for a new social covenant – which was published in September 2020 and contained recommendations on enabling civil society’s contributions to levelling up. But we’re not sure the government’s response shows a real understanding of what is required to enable and deliver investments beyond what might be regarded as fairly tokenistic.

Ultimately, though, levelling up is about addressing geographical inequalities. So the impact goes way beyond housing associations and local authorities as the proposals are intended to have a major effect on everyone in the UK.

The white paper proposes scrapping the 80/20 rule, which sees 80% of funding for housing supply directed at ‘maximum affordability areas’, effectively prioritising the South East. How significant is that proposal?

We do not actually see how the government can achieve its levelling-up ambitions without scrapping the 80/20 rule. This will be a key test for the success of the government’s levelling-up agenda. The proof will be in the pudding and how quickly it can be done. The significance of scrapping it can’t be overstated.