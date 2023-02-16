What impact will ‘Awaab’s Law’ have on damp and mould?

The government has confirmed its plans for ‘Awaab’s Law’, but what will be the impact in reality? James Wilmore reports #UKhousing

The key change, through an amendment in the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, will be that social landlords will have to fix health hazards, including damp and mould, within what the government has said will be “strict new time limits”.

It is part of a response to what the coroner in the case, Joanne Kearsley, said should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

Three months since a coroner’s report into the shocking death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the housing secretary has committed to bringing in what is being called Awaab’s Law.

On the face of it, Michael Gove appears determined to get to grips with the issue of damp and mould in the housing sector.

Awaab’s family has called for this timeframe to be 14 days for a landlord to investigate a problem and seven days to make repairs.

So will this plea become a reality? And what will the law mean for the issue which has put the housing sector in the spotlight?

Firstly, the government is going to consult on the timeframes “later this year”.

Speaking to ITV on the need for a consultation, Mr Gove said: “We want to make sure that what we can legislate for is deliverable and we want to talk to the professionals who will be involved in delivering it.”

He added: “It seems to me that the timescales outlined by the family and campaigners seem reasonable, so there would have to be a very strong case made by anyone to move away from that.”

Once the consultation is concluded and a decision is made, the change will be introduced through secondary legislation.

With the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill due to be law by the summer and Awaab’s Law expected to be introduced within six months of that, the changes could be in place by the end of the year.

But there are some concerns about the impact of short timescales. Damp and mould can be difficult to fix quickly, especially if the problem is the result of defects with the property or overcrowding.

Jon Slade, a director at Campbell Tickell, the consultancy, says: “There are no simple solutions to complex problems. Many instances of protracted damp, mould and condensation are not easy to solve.”

But he adds: “What any new legislation will do is increase the prominence of the issue.”

Matt Cowen, a senior associate at Winckworth Sherwood, a law firm that acts for housing associations, agrees and believes the sector is taking the damp and mould issue seriously. “My general sense from stakeholders is the sector is absolutely committed to making sure the damp and mould failures aren’t repeated.”