What is co-production and how can it help residents and landlords work together?

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Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the message from government has been that tenants should be at the heart of decisions over their homes, with the Fire Safety Act and Building Safety Bill putting residents front and centre. As part of this, the idea of co-production has rocketed up the agenda. Behind the concept is the belief that landlords and residents should share power and both make contributions to improve the quality of life for communities. As part of a Resident Safety Campaign, in association with home life safety specialist Aico, Inside Housing hosted a roundtable to discuss the complexities of co-production.

Making co-production work

There is no single definition of co-production, but it is understood to be a method of solving a problem or designing a service where a provider and users work together on an equal basis to agree a solution.

To kick off the discussion, Inside Housing’s editor Martin Hilditch asks the virtual roundtable what they think co-production is and how it might best work.

Dr Elke Loeffler, a senior lecturer at the University of Strathclyde, says: “The definition I’ve been using in a lot of my work says that co-production is about tenants and communities harnessing each other’s skills and resources to improve public outcomes, or efficiency. It’s about both groups making contributions and while these don’t need to be equal, they are both equally important.”