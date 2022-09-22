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Explainer: what is fuel poverty and how can landlords help?

Sponsored22.09.22by  Former Member
Sponsored by Aico

This year’s cost of living crisis has hit social housing residents hard. Even with prime minister Liz Truss’ energy price freeze, homes will be expensive to heat this winter. Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to raise awareness of the issue

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Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push fuel poverty up the agenda and help the sector understand the causes and improve the situation #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHMatt Cole @fuel_bank explains what fuel poverty is and the impact on people’s lives #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHWhat can landlords do to help residents living in fuel poverty? @insidehousing talks to Matt Cole @fuel_bank to find out #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push fuel poverty up the agenda and help the sector understand the causes and improve the situation.

In the video below, Matt Cole, head of Fuel Bank Foundation, explains what fuel poverty is, the impact it has on people’s lives and what landlords can do to help residents.

Read more

‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
How social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel povertyHow social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel poverty
Some of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gasSome of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gas
For people on prepayment meters, the Truss cap isn’t enoughFor people on prepayment meters, the Truss cap isn’t enough

Fuel Bank Foundation provides emergency financial support to people who cannot afford to pre-pay for their fuel or energy.

Up to 40% of social housing properties use prepayment energy meters. Fuel Bank Foundation has seen a significant rise in the number people seeking help from food banks and advice agencies in the UK. Recent events have made the problem worse – the pandemic led to higher energy usage and reduced income, and this year there has been a huge increase in energy prices.

More and more people are struggling to find the money to pay for energy and are forced to make difficult choices every day just to meet their basic needs.

To find out more and help raise awareness of fuel poverty, tweet using the hashtag #fuelpovertyvoice on Twitter.

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Sponsored by Aico
ALMOAsset managementClimate changeCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyefficiencyFundingGive Fuel Poverty a Voice CampaignGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorSponsored contentTenant
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