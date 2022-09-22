Explainer: what is fuel poverty and how can landlords help?

What can landlords do to help residents living in fuel poverty? @insidehousing talks to Matt Cole @fuel_bank to find out #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Matt Cole @fuel_bank explains what fuel poverty is and the impact on people’s lives #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

.@insidehousing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push fuel poverty up the agenda and help the sector understand the causes and improve the situation #fuelpovertyvoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

In the video below, Matt Cole, head of Fuel Bank Foundation, explains what fuel poverty is, the impact it has on people’s lives and what landlords can do to help residents.

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push fuel poverty up the agenda and help the sector understand the causes and improve the situation.

Fuel Bank Foundation provides emergency financial support to people who cannot afford to pre-pay for their fuel or energy.

Up to 40% of social housing properties use prepayment energy meters. Fuel Bank Foundation has seen a significant rise in the number people seeking help from food banks and advice agencies in the UK. Recent events have made the problem worse – the pandemic led to higher energy usage and reduced income, and this year there has been a huge increase in energy prices.

More and more people are struggling to find the money to pay for energy and are forced to make difficult choices every day just to meet their basic needs.

To find out more and help raise awareness of fuel poverty, tweet using the hashtag #fuelpovertyvoice on Twitter.