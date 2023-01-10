What is the future of Housing First?

But looking beyond the headline figures reveals a slightly more complicated story about what is going on with Housing First. The researchers also found that the programme was held back by “stigmatised attitudes” held by some staff members, and that limited access to health and social care services was a problem.

Ms Cole says Greater Manchester has come up against problems accessing health, care and support, too. “We really did want to try and integrate into the system or change the system, but actually in all three pilot regions, what happens is they’ve ended up being outside of the system,” she says. “So we have different ways of working for people in our programme, because they’re on our programme, rather than actually changing the system, [which would have been a] benefit for more people.”

For homelessness researchers like Dr Lígia Teixeira, chief executive of the Centre for Homelessness Impact, there are still unresolved questions about Housing First in the UK. There is yet to be a randomised controlled trial on Housing First in the UK, with some unhoused people getting Housing First and others getting the interventions that were in place before.

“What we would say is unethical is not testing things properly. Let’s put it that way, precisely because we’re not learning as fast as we could”

“The evaluations we have so far in this country, they don’t have a control group,” says Dr Teixeira. “We can’t test the effectiveness of this against what was there before.

“In North America, what they had before Housing First [for homeless people] was so crappy, it’s not a surprise that the outcomes in Housing First are so much better. But my hypothesis here is that even though this is definitely the right thing to do, philosophically, in human terms, my suspicion is that when we do get round to having studies that include control groups, because our usual offer is much better in quality than what the equivalent [provision would have been in] North America, the difference wouldn’t be as dramatic in terms of outcomes.”

Does this matter, if it is still the right thing to do? “What we would say is unethical is not testing things properly. Let’s put it that way, precisely because we’re not learning as fast as we could,” Dr Teixeira says.

This may be increasingly important. So far, Housing First exists as a handful of government-funded pilots and services commissioned by local authorities. But how and when do we move from the pilot phase? And what does that look like? The Housing First programmes across the UK are all subtly different. All of those Inside Housing spoke to include the basics of a secure tenancy plus extensive support.