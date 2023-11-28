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Apprentices are key to many organisations within the housing sector. Housing associations use them, as do suppliers within the industry. However, apprenticeships, and the best way to train young people, remain topics of significant debate.

Just last month, Sir Keir Starmer promised a new generation of “technical excellence colleges” as part of a “new direction for skills” if Labour wins the next general election.

Meanwhile, prime minister Rishi Sunak surprised watchers at the Conservative Party Conference by announcing plans to bundle A-levels and T-levels into a new advanced British standard qualification.

Against this backdrop is also the government’s ongoing Apprenticeship Levy. Introduced in 2017 as a way of tackling the UK’s shortage of skilled labour, it sees large organisations set aside 0.5% of their payroll for apprenticeships, which can be spent on certain types of training.

However, the levy has long faced question marks over its effectiveness. Earlier this year, a host of business leaders branded the levy a “£3.5bn mistake”.

Labour has vowed to reform the levy into a “growth and skills levy”.

So how are firms that use apprentices faring? Inside Housing spoke to Steve Davies, chief executive of national property maintenance and servicing company Novus Property Solutions, and Sophie Seddon-Hall, a non-executive director at the family-owned firm. Novus’ origins date back to 1897, when brothers George and John Seddon founded G&J Seddon, which eventually became Novus Property Solutions.