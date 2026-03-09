What is the state of the sector’s finances?

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Grant funding, rent settlement, low-interest loans. A suite of policy announcements mean that housing association finance directors are in a very different place now than a year ago. Eliza Parr speaks to the people managing the sector’s accounts to find out what the new certainty means in practice and where the risks are. Illustration by Sarah Hanson
“There is a view that we’ve been given everything we’ve asked for, and now just go and deliver,” says Mark Hattersley, chief finance officer at Clarion and chair of the chief financial officer group at the G15.
“That’s a little bit ‘rose-tinted spectacles’ because we’ve got some of the things we asked for… but we also had a lot of new pressures put on us.”
There is no doubt that the government has responded to many of the housing sector’s asks over the past year: a 10-year rent settlement at Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1%; a much-needed boost to grant funding in the form of a 10-year, £39bn programme; and the reintroduction – albeit delayed – of rent convergence.
The sector will also soon have access to £2.5bn of loans at an interest rate of just 0.1% and the National Housing Bank, which is due to launch in April with £16bn in cash.
As well as more money – and different vehicles for deploying it – these policy announcements give social landlords more certainty. But what does that certainty mean in practice for the English housing sector’s finance, and where might risks still lie?
Inside Housing spoke to housing association finance directors to find out.
In recent years, housing associations have been operating with a high degree of uncertainty and, sometimes, turbulence. Following then-prime minister Liz Truss’ disastrous Mini Budget in September 2022, borrowing rates spiked and have never returned to previous levels.
“Go back probably five years ago, there were so many moving parts in our financial plans and levels of uncertainty, that it meant it was really hard to plan going forward because you had uncertainty around where interest rates were,” says Ed Farnsworth, executive group director for finance at L&Q.
Since Inside Housing spoke with the finance directors, conflict in the Middle East has intensified after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February. While the exact impact on UK interest rates and broader inflation remains to be seen, these risks will surely be on boards’ minds as they plan ahead.
Yet after the Mini Budget, Mr Farnsworth says, the sector has seen interest rates starting to fall and has “greater certainty” not just on affordable housing grants and the future rent roll, but also the plan to update the Decent Homes Standard and introduce Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES).
“There’s pressure externally, but equally we’re able to have certainty about where we want to go and how we want to deal with it, and that’s been fun”
“Now, you’ve got reduced volatility going forward, and therefore that creates greater levels of certainty and allows us to take measured risk going forward. So it adjusts our risk appetite for developing new homes because we know that there’s less of a spread of potential outcomes on our bottom line,” he explains.
Similarly, Rosemary Farrar, chief finance officer at Platform Housing Group, says increased certainty gives landlords stability and the ability to focus on long-term planning. Before the past year’s raft of policy announcements, financial planning was often limited to annual budgets. But now it means Platform can “push the limit” on its capacity. “I suppose I’m saying that I’m more confident to work at higher risk, which is important,” Ms Farrar tells Inside Housing.
But this is not without trade-offs. The 60,000-home landlord has accepted that taking on more risk will mean a drop in its credit rating from A+. “The board are aware that because we’re tightening that investment… we will drop down to flat A, and they’ve made that decision – it’s not going to be a mistake,” she states.
Overall, Ms Farrar is positive about the new policy landscape. In fact, it was a factor in her decision to stay on at Platform, despite announcing last year that she was planning to step down. “That’s one of the reasons I’d like to stay for a bit – I feel positive because of all these changes. There’s pressure externally, but equally we’re able to have certainty about where we want to go and how we want to deal with it, and that’s been fun.”
Housing association trade body the National Housing Federation (NHF) also welcomes the package of announcements, which it says will allow the sector to plan its finances with confidence, pointing to both the Spending Review package last year and the government’s raft of announcements in January.
“Balancing investment in both existing and new homes will still be challenging, but these measures should help give boards the confidence to look further ahead and sign off ambitious plans,” says Matthias Barker, finance policy leader at the NHF.
But high interest rates, along with the need to increase spending on repairs, will continue to impact landlords’ capacity. In its most recent Global Accounts for 2025, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that the sector’s interest cover – meaning how easily landlords can pay off debt using surplus from core activities – was below 100% for the second consecutive year, falling four percentage points to 87%.
The English regulator said interest cover is expected to remain constrained as landlords plan for further investment in existing stock and “assume interest rates will remain at a raised level for several years”.
The government’s decision on rent convergence finally landed in January, after being delayed before Christmas. A consultation last summer had proposed a weekly uplift of either £1 or £2 over and above CPI+1% to allow social rent properties that are currently below formula rent to gradually converge over time.
In its final decision, the government struck a balance between the two proposals, taking a phased approach whereby landlords can increase rent by £1 a week from April 2027 and £2 from April 2028.
While many in the sector had called for rent convergence at £3, the government’s final decision was largely welcomed.
It is also positive for the sector when it comes to credit, according to ratings agencies. In its recent outlook report, S&P Global says it expects a recovery in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins among social landlords, as rent increases outpace cost inflation – a trend supported by rent convergence.
Moody’s also says the policy is “credit positive” for English housing associations because it “will increase revenue and partly reverse income erosion from earlier government policies”. Financial benefits for the sector – including a potential increase of 0.3 percentage points in median operating margin and financial capacity for an additional 6,000 to 10,000 homes – will “build gradually from fiscal 2028”, the agency says in a report sent to Inside Housing.
But Moody’s expects the financial impact to vary depending on geography, since disparities in rent are greatest in London. “For housing associations that operate mostly in London, the gap between average weekly general needs current rents and average formula rent is the widest at £9.08 in fiscal 2025 (5.7% of formula rent), well above the average for England of £2.82 (2.3%),” it says.
Ms Farrar says implementing rent convergence “makes slightly less difference” for Midlands-based Platform than it does for landlords in London. “But it’s given us that additional bit of capacity – we’re trying to look for coins under the sofa cushions, if you like. It does, even for us, give us a little bit of extra capacity,” she adds.
Pressures on housing associations certainly remain. S&P expects landlords’ spending on existing stock to continue to increase, though at a slower pace than in previous years. As well as the financial impact of Awaab’s Law, which came into force last year, finance directors will have to factor in policies coming down the track, including an updated Decent Homes Standard and MEES.
Despite having more certainty around funding, these regulatory and legislative pressures, paired with stubborn viability challenges across the country, may constrain development ambitions. S&P predicts that the need to invest in existing homes means landlords “will keep their growth ambitions under control”.
£39bn
Amount available under Social and Affordable Homes Programme
£2.5bn
Loans the sector will have access to at a rate of 0.1%
CPI+1%
Rent settlement for 10 years
He says the more stable policy environment enables Clarion to move ahead “with more certainty against the plans we already had”, which includes a goal to deliver 3,000 homes a year.
Platform will keep its development target at 1,600 homes a year and is unlikely to increase this until at least 2030, Ms Farrar says. “That pressure on the balance between existing homes and new homes means that we won’t be able to step up in the way that I think the government wants us to increase our development programme.”
Homes England has urged providers to be “bold and ambitious” in their bids for the new 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), which has now opened for bidding.
Nathan Mallows, director of finance, people and change at Coastline Housing and chair of the finance policy advisory group at the NHF, believes the sector will meet this challenge. “I can see the sector being very ambitious about what it needs, about what it can deliver, with a great track record,” he says.
For those housing associations outside of London with a smaller fire remediation burden, he believes the numbers stack up, thanks in part to the government’s commitment to £2.5bn of loans at an interest rate of 0.1% and the soon-to-launch National Housing Bank.
“So you’re going to give me the money to fund 40% of it, you’re letting me borrow money at 0.1%, and I can go and get debt financed that’s got a guarantee on it… if I can’t make that work for new development, I must have something wrong in my maths,” Mr Mallows says.
“Now the next step is down to the sector to find efficiencies within our own businesses to help create additional internal capacity”
The government’s low-interest loans have been widely welcomed by the sector as a key lever in closing the subsidy gap on new development. In London, where landlords will have exclusive access to 60% of the total pot, G15 finance directors have been “very positive” about the package, according to Mr Hattersley.
L&Q’s Mr Farnsworth says viability challenges for affordable housebuilding “have almost never been greater”, and the new loans may help shift the dial. “We see [the package] as a real positive to help unlock the delivery of affordable homes because the subsidy gap on building a new affordable home cannot be plugged alone with grant,” he says.
But finance directors do not expect the funding pot to last very long and hope to see more from the government. Mr Mallows expects the loans to “disappear overnight”, while Mr Hattersley says the cash “clearly will be gobbled, obviously”. He adds that £2.5bn is “just a drop in the ocean” given, for example, that Clarion alone spends £400m to £500m on new development each year.
Mr Farnsworth says that if the scheme is a success, it “would be great to see that replicated in future spending reviews to allocate more funding through that route”.
In a recent interview with Inside Housing, Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, recognised that “there will never be enough grant” to achieve a generational increase in social and affordable housing. She pointed to the importance of the National Housing Bank and the need to leverage more institutional investment into the sector.
Coastline’s Mr Mallows believes there is appetite for different financing models, noting that every director on the NHF’s finance policy advisory group is “really committed” to solving the housing crisis. “But it needs packaging and it needs understanding,” he states.
Mr Hattersley says he welcomes any new funding coming into the sector, from for-profits or elsewhere, but struggles to understand “how it works at scale”.
“If I look at the yields I can get on social housing, it doesn’t cover the funding cost. So if I can’t cover the funding cost, I kind of question how can some of these models cover it?”
Similarly, Mr Farnsworth struggles to see how institutional investment can generate a return from social housing, which is a subsidised housing model. “I’m not convinced that institutional investment is the answer, especially because institutional investment tends to want to flow into stabilised assets so it’s not taking development risk,” he explains.
But he welcomes the new bank, which “can only be seen as positive”, and says the sector “should be as creative and innovative as possible”.
Ms Rees has been clear that the sector now has all the right tools in place, as well as the money, to get on and deliver. So in the face of continuing regulatory pressures and acute viability challenges, where might the sector find extra capacity?
Mr Farnsworth believes greater rationalisation of stock is one answer, particularly from larger to medium-sized housing associations. “My view is we’ve been dealt a very good deal from government, be it both policy and funding, and therefore now the next step is down to the sector to find efficiencies within our own businesses to help create additional internal capacity,” he says.
L&Q recently completed a large transfer of 3,500 homes in South Buckinghamshire to SettleParadigm, as part of its strategy to focus activity in Greater London and Greater Manchester. Mr Farnsworth says it “makes sense for those associations that do have development capacity to sell some tenanted stock to those smaller [organisations] that have balance sheet capacity” but perhaps not the capacity to take on development risk.
“I think as a sector, if we could work harder to rationalise our stock, that would be far more efficient, and then therefore we could all build more homes,” he adds.
Indeed, S&P says that more housing providers are rationalising their stock “in an effort to further reduce funding needs and improve efficiency”. It says this will have long-term benefits, but notes “an increasing reliance on fixed-asset sales to achieve financial targets”.
“It’s a bit like a snake swallowing a large meal… you need to digest [the announcements] because of the way you were borrowing money and then getting the return on the new homes”
But other finance directors seem slightly more cautious. Mr Hattersley says Clarion has been carrying out a stock rationalisation programme for around seven years, with more than 5,000 homes sold to date. This is “absolutely the right thing to do”, he says, but the market is “quite competitive” at the moment as there are “lots of people looking to sell stock”.
He also stresses that selling stock is not a necessity for Clarion. “I think perhaps some others are needing to sell more than we do. We’re doing it because we want to do it as a strategic decision, not because we need it from a financial point of view.”
For other associations such as Platform, stock rationalisation at a large scale isn’t necessary as its 50,000 homes in the Midlands are more concentrated. According to Ms Farrar, the organisation doesn’t own a lot of outlying geographical stock.
It is clear that housing associations are feeling the pressure of government expectations, especially given relentless political messaging around its 1.5 million homes target.
“I think they’re expecting, ‘Give them certainty, give them this, give them that, and whoosh.’ It doesn’t work like that because we’re a long-term owner of homes,” says Ms Farrar.
She stresses that for social landlords – unlike developers – it can take seven years to get a return, and “the important thing is to protect the financial metrics, to protect your existing homes and continue to grow gently”.
In this light, the government’s raft of positive announcements over the past year needs to be properly absorbed by the sector – which takes time.
“It’s a bit like a snake swallowing a large meal… you need to digest it because of the way you were borrowing money and then getting the return on the new homes,” Ms Farrar explains.
The job now for housing associations is to push themselves to do more where they can, but also to manage expectations through “opening dialogue” with the government, says Mr Hattersley.
There is no doubt that finance directors are in a better position now to plan their organisation’s budgets than they were a year ago, but one thing they can’t predict is the impact of political change. Mr Farnsworth warns that there is “always future political uncertainty that could happen”, while Mr Mallows says the “wider political uncertainty in the country” doesn’t help with allaying the sector’s nervousness.
A 10-year rent settlement provides certainty now, but what happens if a new government isn’t so keen on the idea?
Even before the latest round of economic uncertainty due to the Iran war, Ms Farrar seemed mindful of this: “The government’s given us 10-year certainty, but we don’t have 10-year certainty on what the next government’s going to do. So I might have a little question mark in my head… I’ll try not to be political, but if another lot gets in that really don’t know what they’re doing – and that is a possibility – I don’t count much [for] years five to 10.”
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