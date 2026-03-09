What is the state of the sector’s finances?

Rationalising stock

Ms Rees has been clear that the sector now has all the right tools in place, as well as the money, to get on and deliver. So in the face of continuing regulatory pressures and acute viability challenges, where might the sector find extra capacity?

Mr Farnsworth believes greater rationalisation of stock is one answer, particularly from larger to medium-sized housing associations. “My view is we’ve been dealt a very good deal from government, be it both policy and funding, and therefore now the next step is down to the sector to find efficiencies within our own businesses to help create additional internal capacity,” he says.

L&Q recently completed a large transfer of 3,500 homes in South Buckinghamshire to SettleParadigm, as part of its strategy to focus activity in Greater London and Greater Manchester. Mr Farnsworth says it “makes sense for those associations that do have development capacity to sell some tenanted stock to those smaller [organisations] that have balance sheet capacity” but perhaps not the capacity to take on development risk. “I think as a sector, if we could work harder to rationalise our stock, that would be far more efficient, and then therefore we could all build more homes,” he adds.

Indeed, S&P says that more housing providers are rationalising their stock “in an effort to further reduce funding needs and improve efficiency”. It says this will have long-term benefits, but notes “an increasing reliance on fixed-asset sales to achieve financial targets”. “It’s a bit like a snake swallowing a large meal… you need to digest [the announcements] because of the way you were borrowing money and then getting the return on the new homes”

But other finance directors seem slightly more cautious. Mr Hattersley says Clarion has been carrying out a stock rationalisation programme for around seven years, with more than 5,000 homes sold to date. This is “absolutely the right thing to do”, he says, but the market is “quite competitive” at the moment as there are “lots of people looking to sell stock”. He also stresses that selling stock is not a necessity for Clarion. “I think perhaps some others are needing to sell more than we do. We’re doing it because we want to do it as a strategic decision, not because we need it from a financial point of view.”

For other associations such as Platform, stock rationalisation at a large scale isn’t necessary as its 50,000 homes in the Midlands are more concentrated. According to Ms Farrar, the organisation doesn’t own a lot of outlying geographical stock.

Managing expectations

It is clear that housing associations are feeling the pressure of government expectations, especially given relentless political messaging around its 1.5 million homes target.

“I think they’re expecting, ‘Give them certainty, give them this, give them that, and whoosh.’ It doesn’t work like that because we’re a long-term owner of homes,” says Ms Farrar. She stresses that for social landlords – unlike developers – it can take seven years to get a return, and “the important thing is to protect the financial metrics, to protect your existing homes and continue to grow gently”. In this light, the government’s raft of positive announcements over the past year needs to be properly absorbed by the sector – which takes time.

“It’s a bit like a snake swallowing a large meal… you need to digest it because of the way you were borrowing money and then getting the return on the new homes,” Ms Farrar explains.

says Mr Hattersley.

There is no doubt that finance directors are in a better position now to plan their organisation’s budgets than they were a year ago, but one thing they can’t predict is the impact of political change. Mr Farnsworth warns that there is “always future political uncertainty that could happen”, while Mr Mallows says the “wider political uncertainty in the country” doesn’t help with allaying the sector’s nervousness.