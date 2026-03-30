Jamie Ratcliff spent a chunk of last year researching the policy basis for a new military housing association. The work shed light on the future role of housing associations, says the deputy chair of the Housing Forum #UKhousing

I don’t think it is considered enough and, as my one-year anniversary at Place Base is fast approaching, it made me reflect on how I was confronted with it unexpectedly last April.

I’m sure the readers of Inside Housing will have widely varying positive and negative responses to that question.

What is the value of a housing association? Have you ever stopped to ask yourself that question?

Working for James Cartlidge, shadow secretary of defence, and Mark Francois, shadow minister for defence, I was tasked with researching the policy basis for a new military housing association. This built on work published by Mr Francois in 2020 that he had done for Theresa May, the prime minister between 2016 and 2019, about solutions to recruitment challenges in the armed forces.

It was launched as Conservative Party policy in June 2025, and now the government is following large parts of it. Unpacking the reasons for this sheds light on the future role of housing associations.

While the housing association model has been successful at securing almost £100bn of borrowing against social homes with a net book value of almost £200bn, I firmly believe they have to be more than just an accounting trick to get this borrowing off the public balance sheet.

The fact that the housing association model unlocked additional borrowing capacity was helpful, but not the main driving factor, in my defence work. In order to provide future value, housing associations, too, need to prove more. There’s also the need to explore new models that build on the inherent capacity in the value of their assets.

“The strongest line in favour of the military housing association model was the cast-iron, ring-fenced commitment to forces families that other pressures on defence budgets wouldn’t lead to under-investment and deterioration of their homes”

The strongest line in favour of the military housing association model was the cast-iron, ring-fenced commitment to forces families that other pressures on defence budgets wouldn’t lead to under-investment and deterioration of their homes. This is inherent in the housing association model, but I think it gets lost in some of the debates on privatisation, not-for-profit status and balancing the needs of existing homes with the development of new affordable ones.

While planned investment by housing associations can also be deferred and delayed, this ring-fence makes a powerful case to residents. Where it is potentially more challenging for housing associations than the military model is in relation to new supply. Existing residents of social housing might see their interests less aligned with those future occupiers and be less willing to support it.

Is there more to be done to make the social case for housing supply?