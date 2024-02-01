What it is like to live in Nine Elms as an affordable housing resident

A spokesperson for EcoWorld Ballymore says: “5 Ponton Road was sold to Southern Housing Group on a 150-year headlease in 2018. As the building freeholder, EcoWorld Ballymore and the managing agent, Ballymore Asset Management Ltd (BAML), are committed to ensuring all residents receive the highest quality estate services and experience. We will continue to work closely with Southern Housing, the owner of the affordable housing apartments within the building, to ensure this is delivered.

“Where issues relating to the building structure, insurance, access control and fire alarm system are reported to BAML, every effort is made to resolve them as quickly as possible. All other matters relating to the affordable housing apartments, internal common parts and associated services, are the responsibility of Southern Housing.”

A Southern spokesperson says: “We’re aware of a leak which affected two of our homes on the mezzanine floor over a year ago.

“The leak came from a pipe in one of the homes and affected the other flat. We had issues accessing the flat where the leak came from and eventually had to force entry.

“The resident in the other home was offered hotel accommodation and a serviced apartment due to the damage caused, but preferred to remain in her own flat. She chose to organise her own repair work, but we have since visited to check the standard of the repairs.

“We’ve identified further work which needs to be carried out. We’re scheduled to carry out this work later this month.”

On issues with heating, it adds: “The supply of hot water and heating through the communal heat network are the responsibility of the freeholder, which is common with Section 106 agreements.

“Residents’ bills are based on usage and charged on a cost-recovery basis. We’re unaware of any large debits being placed on our residents’ accounts and we’d urge any residents affected to reach out to us.

“We encourage all residents to get in touch with us if they’re struggling to pay their energy bills, even though we have little say over the cost of fuel supplying the heat network, its efficiency, or the heat tariff.

“We have a dedicated financial inclusion team in place to offer support and advice to our residents. Residents can also find useful information on our website.”

On communication with residents, it adds: “We know the importance of strong communication and are planning a regular newsletter in partnership with Ballymore.

“Our team are due to share the first newsletter later this month, which will cover the issues raised in September. We’re also looking into setting up a Resident Action Group and will speak to residents about this, highlighting the benefits of a formal group representing all residents moving forward.”

A spokesperson for Evinox, which is the billing provider for the heat network, says: “We operate a pay as you go system and provide the infrastructure for residents to make payments for their heating and hot water usage on an as-needed basis. These payments recover the costs incurred by the heat supplier providing energy for the development.

“We are aware of a number of issues that have both impacted the operation of the heat network and stopped the pay as you go system connecting to residents’ meters. At times, this has prevented the residents from receiving heat. We are very aware of the impact this has had on the residents and we are very sorry for the issues this has caused.

“Although these issues have not been in our control, we are working hard with the heat supplier and other parties to prevent them from occurring. We are also reviewing our own processes to see what we can do to improve communications and minimise the impact of any reoccurrence in the future.

“Gas prices increased dramatically in 2022. There is an inherent delay between the costs varying and those changes being applied to the rate residents are charged for their heating and hot water consumption. This has resulted in a deficit, which when applied to the pay as you go system appears as arrears. We are working to ensure that residents are continuing to benefit from heating and hot water, while agreeing payment plans with them to reduce arrears.”