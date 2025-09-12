What it means to be a Disability Confident employer

We work hard to make sure we live by our own standards. Our workforce is proof of the talent and skills disabled people bring, with a quarter of our employees telling us they have a disability or long-term health condition.

We work with colleagues where there is a need for reasonable adjustments, and often these adjustments are not costly or difficult to implement. In fact, 73% of employers say that implementing reasonable adjustments was easy to do. Simple changes, such as flexible working hours or providing assistive technology, can make a world of difference.

Schemes like Access to Work provide funding for a range of support services, from equipment and technology solutions, to support with travel arrangements to get to work.

“Recruitment shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all process. It should be flexible, responsive and inclusive”

We know that disabled people want to work. The real challenge often lies in recruitment and application processes. By making small changes, such as offering alternative application formats or ensuring interview locations are accessible, we can open opportunities up to a wider pool of talent.

At the Papworth Trust, we believe that inclusion isn’t just a policy, it’s a mindset. We partner with employers to help them create workplaces where disabled people feel seen, supported and empowered to succeed.

We start with conversations – one of the most powerful things an employer can do is talk. We encourage open dialogue with both current and prospective employees about disability and long-term health conditions. These conversations build trust and lay the foundation for a truly inclusive culture.

Recruitment shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all process. It should be flexible, responsive and inclusive. We help organisations review and adapt their hiring practices to ensure they’re accessible to all applicants, because talent comes in many forms.

We offer disability awareness training to our own teams and to external organisations through our Disability Confident lunch-and-learn sessions. These sessions are designed to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and equip teams with practical knowledge.

There’s a common misconception that reasonable adjustments are expensive or complicated. Many are simple, low or no cost, and highly effective. We help employers identify and implement changes that make a real difference in accessibility and employee well-being.

By signing up to initiatives like Disability Confident, employers send a clear message: we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce. These programmes offer guidance, support and a community of like-minded organisations.

At the Papworth Trust, we’re working to change the narrative around disability. We want a world where disabled people are recognised for their strengths. When employers embrace inclusion, everyone benefits.

Sarah Miller, chief executive, Papworth Trust