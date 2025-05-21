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It is a sunny May morning in Glasgow and Gary McEwan is wearing shorts. The sun streams through the windows of his second-floor flat and the room is toasty – in fact, it is hot. “I’ve never had to use the heating once,” he says proudly.

Mr McEwan rents a two-bedroom flat in the Dundashill development just north of the city centre, which is owned by West of Scotland Housing Association. The scheme was completed in 2024 on the site of a former Diageo whisky distillery and comprises 90 homes, all let at mid-market rent (similar to intermediate rent in England).

It is Scotland’s largest residential Passivhaus project, meaning it meets strict energy efficiency and ventilation standards. All the homes have triple-glazed windows and MVHR (mechanical ventilation with heat recovery) systems, solar panels on the roof, and electric back-up radiators for additional heating – which Mr McEwan has not turned on since he moved in last year.

Major house builder Barratt has announced all its new London homes will meet or exceed the Passivhaus standard. And Passivhaus is a hot topic in Scotland. The Scottish government has consulted on developing a Passivhaus-style standard for all new homes, with further details expected this summer. However, ministers are also conscious that these standards will drive the cost of housebuilding up while the economic climate remains fraught and the country is in a housing emergency.

We have come to Dundashill to find out what this might mean for residents like Mr McEwan, and the benefits of this type of development.