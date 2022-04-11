Research revealed that only a small proportion ethnic minority people in heads of service positions move into director roles, indicating a gap in development support (picture: Getty)

Research revealed that only a small proportion ethnic minority people in heads of service positions move into director roles, indicating a gap in development support (picture: Getty)

What it's like to take part in the Future Leaders Programme - by @khushshah85 from @Bromford #UKhousing

My passion for providing a fair and representative services for tenants is what drove me to apply for a place on the programme, so I can look to lead others in the sector with tenants at the centre of everything we do.

My experience allows me to provide an informed perspective and have a real understanding of the experience of some tenants.

As someone who grew up in council housing and has a parent who still lives in a housing association property, I can see the value of ensuring diverse leadership and representation across the sector.

I’d worked at Bromford as an insight manager for about five years and when I saw the Future Leaders Programme advertised. I realised it was a huge opportunity to advance my career.

I am fortunate that I haven’t knowingly experienced different treatment at work because of the colour of my skin.

But I started wondering, how much of an issue is this? At the 2011 census, 14% of the UK were from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background, but when looking at level of occupation, only 10.5% of people who said they were a “manager, director or senior official” were Black, Asian or minority ethnic. This is a gap we need to close.

Furthermore, in England, 14.9% of households living in housing association homes in 2018-19 were headed by ethnic minorities compared with 11.9% across the population. But only 5% of executives in the top 50 housing associations were Black, Asian or ethnic minority in 2019.

Research shows that only a small proportion of individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds in heads of service positions move into director roles. This indicates a gap in development support to ensure there is equal opportunity for all to progress, which demonstrates the importance of programmes such as the Future Leaders Programme.

The programme itself has a wide syllabus that covers the key skills and requirements for leadership, as well as insights and shared experience specific to the housing sector.

“Hearing others’ experiences makes you realise that many challenges are not unique to you, but someone else’s perspective is useful and can provide different approaches to tackling problems”

I have learned a lot about what my leadership style is, what kind of leader I want to be, but also where I need to improve.

Early sessions on coaching styles of leadership and fostering psychological safety in our teams were all topics I’d received training on previously, but the guidance from the lecturers at Imperial College Business School and the collective conversations have really made me think about these skills, practice them in a different way and gain a huge amount of confidence.

Confidence is one of the most important outcomes of this course and will enable anyone who undertakes the programme to push themselves further in their career.