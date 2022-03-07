What lessons has the sector learned from retrofit programmes so far?

James Traynor, managing director, ECD Architect

Mr Traynor is a certified Passivhaus designer with more than 15 years’ experience in low-energy design. He obtained an MSc in advanced energy and environmental studies at the Centre for Alternative Technology and is a graduate of the University of Liverpool School of Architecture. He is author of EnerPHit – A Step by Step Guide to Low Energy Retrofit (RIBA Publications, 2019). Mr Traynor is director in charge of several mixed-use, regeneration and retrofit projects, most notably Wilmcote House which is the largest occupied residential building in the world to target the Passivhaus EnerPHit standard. He has a particular interest in building physics and post-occupancy evaluation as a means of improving building handover issues and addressing the gap between predicted and actual performance.

@ECDArchitects

Ben Williams, client relationship manager, Wates Property Services

Mr Williams has worked for Wates Property Services for more than 16 years, working in partnership with local authorities and housing providers to deliver customer-focused solutions to their asset management and repair contracts. He enjoys working in partnership and building relationships across multiple stakeholders to deliver results and drive improvements. Most recently, Mr Williams has been responsible for leading the development and roll-out of the Wates Living Space zero-carbon retrofitting solution for residential properties. He also participates in many innovation forums to shape Wates’ offer to customers, including the Wates Innovation Network, providing leading sustainable solutions to support customers reduce carbon and support residents in fuel poverty.

@WatesGroup

Jeanette Hodges, head of carbon and operations, Orbit

Ms Hodges has wide experience leading major transformation programmes. She chairs Orbit’s Carbon Forum, set up to create a long-term roadmap for the business to help tackle its own carbon footprint.

@orbitgroup

Joanne Drew, director of housing and regeneration, Enfield Council

Ms Drew is an experienced senior housing leader who has worked across the UK for central, regional and local government, for housing associations and a national social justice charity driving transformation and the delivery of better outcomes for people, places and communities.

@EnfieldCouncil