What makes a workplace accessible for neurodivergent people?

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Ben Nandrame and Brandon Rahul talk about practical measures that their employer has implemented to make it an inclusive place for neurodivergent people to work
Some would find it surprising that, as a neurodivergent person with dyslexia, Ben spends most of his working life writing.
Fortunately, we work for an organisation that realises every colleague has a unique way of thinking and their own individual strengths. They know that all it takes for us to spend our days doing a job we love are the right tools and support.
Around 20% of the UK adult population has a disability, and 80% of those disabilities are “hidden”. Dyslexia is one such hidden disability – as are other forms of being neurodivergent, including dyspraxia, attention deficit disorders and autism.
There are lots of stereotypes out there about these conditions, and people tend to make presumptions about what you will and won’t be able to achieve. And the two of us have certainly been affected by these types of limiting assumptions in previous jobs.
These experiences have led to us both building a real connection with PA Housing’s ‘Everybody is unique’ campaign, which is all about recognising and celebrating uniqueness as a way of creating a foundation for an inclusive working environment.
While it’s true that we each find certain tasks tough due to being neurodivergent, we’re also individuals with our own sense of purpose, our own interests, and our own level of determination. It’s important to us to be able to get on with our jobs and allow our work to speak for itself.
Ben’s role as digital communications officer revolves around writing, editing and creating content for our digital platforms. And yes, having dyslexia makes it difficult for Ben to check his own work – but he gets around that by taking extra time to proofread.
He struggles with spelling, which means he needs to be especially careful when reviewing what he has written. It also means he’s extremely diligent, and mistakes don’t tend to get past him.
“There are lots of stereotypes out there about these conditions, and people tend to make presumptions about what you will and won’t be able to achieve”
PA Housing has provided him with tools to help, including Grammarly for professionals and speech-to-text programmes, which allow him to translate his spoken words into a written format. These apps and pieces of software are a relatively small investment for PA Housing, but they make a massive difference to Ben. They enable him to get his thoughts on to the screen, to spot errors and to work more efficiently.
‘Neurodivergence’ simply means your brain functions differently to what is considered ‘the norm’. And it’s true that Ben tends to approach situations slightly differently to most people. His colleagues at PA Housing say that his first reaction is always to think of how others are feeling. He’s a first-aider and a mental health first-aider at work, and in his spare time he volunteers as a first responder for the emergency services.
As more is discovered about neurodiversity, the more we – and, indeed, all of us – will understand the way our brains work. Indeed, there is currently lots of research taking place on dyslexia and empathy, with researchers finding that children with dyslexia tend to show greater emotional reactivity.
However, a little bit of knowledge can be a dangerous thing – and it’s important that neurodivergent people and those around them do not stereotype them based on the latest research findings. Getting to know yourself and others as individuals is most important.
An example of this is the way PA Housing utilised the government’s Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to employers to create jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit, to bring people into the organisation.
Brandon is one of our Kickstarters. He is autistic, and has previously found it difficult to find an opportunity to start building a career.
“‘Neurodivergence’ simply means your brain functions differently to what is considered ‘the norm’”
He struggles with social situations, and aside from the work experience he completed while at school, he had been unable to find an employer that understood his disability.
PA’s approach has been to work with him, helping him to develop his social and professional skills, teaching him about office etiquette and, most importantly for him, helping him to develop his own routine.
When he first joined PA Housing, he focused on analysing statistics around gender, disability and ethnicity. With guidance from the HR team, he completed an initial six-month contract and then accepted a three-month extension. He has now been hired on a full-time basis as a data analyst apprentice in PA’s customer experience team.
Autism affects people differently, and Rahul’s experiences with PA so far have helped him to understand and articulate how his autism affects him.
By sharing our experiences, we hope we’ve been able to demonstrate how embracing neurodiversity is all about valuing people as individuals and providing them with the time and tools they need to be able to get on with their jobs.
Ben Nandrame, digital communications officer, and Brandon Rahul, data analyst apprentice, PA Housing
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