What makes a workplace accessible for neurodivergent people?

“There are lots of stereotypes out there about [being neurodivergent] and people tend to make presumptions about what you will and won’t be able to achieve,” say Ben Nandrame and Brandon Rahul from @pa_housing #UKhousing

Ben Nandrame and Brandon Rahul from @pa_housing talk about practical measures that their employer has implemented to make it an inclusive place for neurodivergent people to work #UKhousing

There are lots of stereotypes out there about these conditions, and people tend to make presumptions about what you will and won’t be able to achieve. And the two of us have certainly been affected by these types of limiting assumptions in previous jobs.

Around 20% of the UK adult population has a disability, and 80% of those disabilities are “hidden”. Dyslexia is one such hidden disability – as are other forms of being neurodivergent, including dyspraxia, attention deficit disorders and autism.

Fortunately, we work for an organisation that realises every colleague has a unique way of thinking and their own individual strengths. They know that all it takes for us to spend our days doing a job we love are the right tools and support.

Some would find it surprising that, as a neurodivergent person with dyslexia, Ben spends most of his working life writing.

These experiences have led to us both building a real connection with PA Housing’s ‘Everybody is unique’ campaign, which is all about recognising and celebrating uniqueness as a way of creating a foundation for an inclusive working environment.

While it’s true that we each find certain tasks tough due to being neurodivergent, we’re also individuals with our own sense of purpose, our own interests, and our own level of determination. It’s important to us to be able to get on with our jobs and allow our work to speak for itself.

Ben’s role as digital communications officer revolves around writing, editing and creating content for our digital platforms. And yes, having dyslexia makes it difficult for Ben to check his own work – but he gets around that by taking extra time to proofread.

He struggles with spelling, which means he needs to be especially careful when reviewing what he has written. It also means he’s extremely diligent, and mistakes don’t tend to get past him.

“There are lots of stereotypes out there about these conditions, and people tend to make presumptions about what you will and won’t be able to achieve”

PA Housing has provided him with tools to help, including Grammarly for professionals and speech-to-text programmes, which allow him to translate his spoken words into a written format. These apps and pieces of software are a relatively small investment for PA Housing, but they make a massive difference to Ben. They enable him to get his thoughts on to the screen, to spot errors and to work more efficiently.

‘Neurodivergence’ simply means your brain functions differently to what is considered ‘the norm’. And it’s true that Ben tends to approach situations slightly differently to most people. His colleagues at PA Housing say that his first reaction is always to think of how others are feeling. He’s a first-aider and a mental health first-aider at work, and in his spare time he volunteers as a first responder for the emergency services.