What makes good city living?

This is particularly important given that there is now much greater awareness of these issues than has been the case in the past and exposure to noise is now rightly recognised as a risk factor related to both physical and mental health. This is, in part at least, due to the lived experience of many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown restrictions resulted in huge drops in noise and air pollution.

Analysis carried out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has revealed that 70% of people who live in UK towns and cities do not have access to good-quality green space, which rises to 75.8% in the most deprived areas.

Indeed, poor access to green space, and indeed amenity/play space, is a particular issue in UK town and city centres and a clear challenge, although some local authorities are being proactive in addressing this, eg through the creation of new ‘pocket parks’.