What our diversity data tool can tell us about the sector

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The data gathered by housing associations for the National Housing Federation spans a huge range of protected characteristics. Kate Henderson argues it should be the starting point for the sector to set its own targets to improve diversity of its workforce and senior roles
Housing associations have a proud history of addressing inequalities and housing people and families from diverse and marginalised communities. However, despite this important work, it’s clear that our workforce – especially at the leadership level – does not represent the people we serve.
Changing this for the better had to be predicated on an honest look at ourselves. Last autumn, to better understand the make-up of our sector’s workforce and strive for equal representation, the National Housing Federation published a report into equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the housing association sector.
The report revealed a fundamental lack of data available on the people that make up our workforce. And without fully understanding the scale of the problem, we could not deliver on our ambition. Our solution was to develop an EDI data tool which enabled housing associations to input data on everything from sex and gender identity, age and religion, to ethnicity, socio-economic status and disability. This could then be compared to each member’s specific community.
Today we have published our new report, How diverse is the housing association workforce in England?, a first of its kind, collecting EDI data from 174 organisations, representing 71% of housing association stock in England.
“24% of the population has a disability compared to just 8% of our workforce, executive teams and boards”
The findings make for interesting – and at times uncomfortable – reading. The data shows where our greatest gaps in knowledge are, where staff are most likely to choose not to share information, and how representative we actually are of the diverse communities we work with.
The most shocking finding is the significant under-representation of disabled people at all levels. As defined by the Equality Act, 24% of the population has a disability, compared to just 8% of our workforce, executive teams and boards. This is a shortcoming we urgently need to address – especially given that a higher proportion of people in social housing are disabled.
We are, overall, ethnically diverse and representative of the population; however this does not extend to executive level. This pattern is similar with regard to sex; women are over-represented in our workforce, but under-represented at executive and board level.
“We want our members to continue using the EDI data tool to review representation consistently, and set targets based on the communities they serve”
While this is just a snapshot, it’s clear there’s work to do. We’ve set out some recommendations based on the national EDI picture; urging housing associations to engage with their workforces, boards and external experts to scrutinise and understand behaviours and attitudes. We want our members to continue using the EDI data tool to review representation consistently, and set targets based on the communities they serve. Housing associations can then act upon these targets, create strategies, and share best practice with us and the rest of the sector. The NHF is committed to doing its part to facilitate this vital work, and we will update and improve the tool and repeat this exercise in 2023.
I’m proud that so many housing associations have put themselves forward to be held under such scrutiny. I’m not aware of many other sectors voluntarily holding a mirror up to their performance on EDI in such a transparent way. I hope this work inspires our sector to act on the findings, and for other sectors to do the same, moving beyond rhetoric and toward action.
By holding ourselves so publicly and transparently accountable, we can ensure that the changes that need to happen, will.
Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation
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