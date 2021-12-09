What our diversity data tool can tell us about the sector

Housing associations have a proud history of addressing inequalities and housing people and families from diverse and marginalised communities. However, despite this important work, it’s clear that our workforce – especially at the leadership level – does not represent the people we serve.

Changing this for the better had to be predicated on an honest look at ourselves. Last autumn, to better understand the make-up of our sector’s workforce and strive for equal representation, the National Housing Federation published a report into equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in the housing association sector.

The report revealed a fundamental lack of data available on the people that make up our workforce. And without fully understanding the scale of the problem, we could not deliver on our ambition. Our solution was to develop an EDI data tool which enabled housing associations to input data on everything from sex and gender identity, age and religion, to ethnicity, socio-economic status and disability. This could then be compared to each member’s specific community.