What progress has the sector made to plan and prioritise decarbonisation projects?

For those who were further along on their net zero journey, the survey looked to understand what maintenance and repair works were being prioritised.

A sizeable 47% of respondents said they were focused on insulating properties, while only 13% said they were concentrating their efforts on heat pumps and 7% were looking at sustainable materials.

Solar panels (3%), smart metering (3%) and air quality (1%) were lower down the priority list for organisations.

A number of respondents anecdotally said they would be prioritising a fabric-first approach, which looks to maximise a building’s energy performance through its components and materials to reduce a home’s heat loss.

This includes Riverside, whose head of asset investment and delivery, Bryan Simpson, took part in the survey. “Our approach is fabric first and then we’ll look at the heating solutions,” he said. “So… probably we’ve got another 10 years of cyclical replacement gas boilers until we start to really engage with a mainstream planned investment of alternative energy.”

There are a number of reasons for this, he said. “If we suddenly started putting loads of air source heat pumps [into properties], people on gas will have a sudden price increase because electric at the minute is more expensive than gas.”

He added that there are also unknowns about how tenants would “engage” with the technology, given that it works differently to central heating. And if a fabric-first approach is not taken, then properties run the risk of losing heat quicker than it enters, Mr Simpson added.

Another respondent agreed that a fabric-first approach is “correct” but stressed that it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. They said: “For existing stock, we suggest achieving net zero carbon cost-effectively and with minimal disruption. This approach requires both cost-effective fabric improvements and low-carbon heating technologies and renewable generation (such as PV/thermal) when it makes the most sense to implement them. The principle of fabric-first is correct, but it should be viewed as just that, a principle and not a dogma. Otherwise, it runs the risk of becoming implemented as ‘fabric at any cost’.”