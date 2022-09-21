What public perceptions of social housing in Scotland tell us about the future of the sector

I joined the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) a year ago as director of communications and Public Affairs, having come from a background in comms and lobbying for a Scottish mental health charity. I was immediately struck by the breadth and depth of the work our members do, and by the complexity of the sector in which they operate.

From reducing poverty and tackling climate change, to ending homelessness and building safe, warm, affordable homes, our members do it all, juggling the need for rigorous business plans with a social purpose of helping their local communities, however those might be defined.

And since it became my responsibility to help our members tell their story to political, policy and public audiences, I needed to know how well understood the breadth and value of this work really was. Like many organisations, SFHA already takes part in research to measure MSPs’ knowledge of our sector – but my colleagues and I wanted to know what the public understood about social housing.

A review of existing literature – not least a very helpful 2020 study by CIH Scotland and Cardiff University – revealed all manner of facts about public attitudes towards housing, some of them contradictory.

For example, 28% of people believed that social housing was of low quality and a third of people would never want to live in it – and yet separate figures from the Scottish Housing Regulator revealed that almost nine out of 10 social housing tenants were satisfied with the quality of their homes.