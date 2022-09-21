What public perceptions of social housing in Scotland tell us about the future of the sector

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New research from the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations into the public’s understanding and awareness of social housing throws up huge questions that the sector must grapple with if it is to have a sustainable future, argues Carolyn Lochhead
I joined the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) a year ago as director of communications and Public Affairs, having come from a background in comms and lobbying for a Scottish mental health charity. I was immediately struck by the breadth and depth of the work our members do, and by the complexity of the sector in which they operate.
From reducing poverty and tackling climate change, to ending homelessness and building safe, warm, affordable homes, our members do it all, juggling the need for rigorous business plans with a social purpose of helping their local communities, however those might be defined.
And since it became my responsibility to help our members tell their story to political, policy and public audiences, I needed to know how well understood the breadth and value of this work really was. Like many organisations, SFHA already takes part in research to measure MSPs’ knowledge of our sector – but my colleagues and I wanted to know what the public understood about social housing.
A review of existing literature – not least a very helpful 2020 study by CIH Scotland and Cardiff University – revealed all manner of facts about public attitudes towards housing, some of them contradictory.
For example, 28% of people believed that social housing was of low quality and a third of people would never want to live in it – and yet separate figures from the Scottish Housing Regulator revealed that almost nine out of 10 social housing tenants were satisfied with the quality of their homes.
This was all fascinating – but we were struck by a gap in the research. None of the existing literature could tell us what the public actually thought was meant by the term ‘social housing’.
So, we commissioned YouGov polling to measure just how well the public understands social housing, and what they think of it. The survey sought to explore the public’s understanding of the difference between a housing association, a private landlord and a local authority.
We also wanted to find out what, if any, understanding exists about the role of the sector in housebuilding, and the wider role housing associations and co-operatives play in their communities.
The results were intriguing – and worrying. When asked to identify organisations and types of housing they associated with ‘social housing’, 76% identified housing provided by local authorities, and 66% linked it to housing associations. However, 48% believed social housing was provided directly by the Scottish government.
“Of particular concern is the finding that people from less well-off backgrounds – that is, those most likely to need social housing – were least likely to know how to access it”
A total of 42% agreed that social housing involves “rented housing where rents are kept low”, while 48% believed it was reserved for people on low incomes and 43% thought it was for those on welfare benefits.
Only 36% of full-time students and 34% of 18 to 24-year-olds associated social housing with housing associations – perhaps reflecting the reduced likelihood of younger people to qualify for social housing.
There was a similarly mixed understanding of how to access social housing. Almost half (47%) of respondents said that an applicant’s income had to be below a certain level, while one-third (33%) believed that the applicant had to live locally. A quarter believed the applicant had to be homeless, and 27% thought they had to be on welfare benefits.
Of particular concern is the finding that people from less well-off backgrounds – that is, those most likely to need social housing – were least likely to know how to access it.
More than one in four respondents (26%) said they didn’t know how to access social housing. That is a figure worth dwelling on: a quarter of people in Scotland do not know how to access our properties.
There are many barriers to accessing social housing – primarily a lack of availability – that take sustained, expensive investment over many years to resolve. But if we changed our language and the way we engage with the public, we could at least equip people with the knowledge of how they can access what is, after all, a public good.
A total of 72% of respondents knew that housing associations provide homes at affordable rents, but less than half (41%) were aware that housing associations build good-quality homes for rent – despite the fact that registered social landlords in Scotland completed 20,164 new build homes for social rent between 2016 and 2022, compared to 9,138 completed by local authorities.
“At SFHA, we’re now looking carefully at our language and our approaches to communication, so that we’re doing all we can to increase the understanding of our vibrant and valuable sector”
We’re rightly proud of the work done by housing associations and co-operatives in their communities, but we found a significant lack of awareness of it among the general public. Only 5% knew housing associations provide employability support, 20% knew social landlords can help tenants access their full benefits entitlement, and 23% and 22% respectively understood they could also provide support and training on managing household bills and energy use.
In summary, the best-understood aspect of our sector’s story is that housing associations provide accommodation at affordable rents. But the quality of this housing, the wider role of housing associations in supporting communities, and the contribution made by our members towards Scotland’s affordable housebuilding target are poorly understood across most demographics.
This matters – not least because public opinion drives political priorities. At SFHA, we’re now looking carefully at our language and our approaches to communication, so that we’re doing all we can to increase the understanding of our vibrant and valuable sector.
If we want sustained political support for our sector, we must redouble our efforts to take the public with us and encourage others to work with us on the public awareness-raising campaigns necessary.
Carolyn Lochhead, director of communications and public affairs, SFHA
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