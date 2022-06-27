What should be done about the looming question of social housing rents?

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As inflation soars, a difficult questions about the future of social housing rents is looming. Here is what I think government should do, writes Matthew Bailes
I think most of us regard the indexation of rents as one of the most important features of our business model. It’s something that helps us to raise finance at competitive margins and enables us to invest in new and existing homes.
That doesn’t mean the current system is without its challenges. As challenges go, the one fast approaching us is as difficult as it gets.
In a nutshell, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September could be as high as 10 or 11%. This means that under the current formula, we could put up rents by up to 12%.
This might be great in terms of offsetting the inflation we are all experiencing as businesses, which is broadly in line with the headline rate. But a hike of this magnitude would also be a big problem for those residents who will not be compensated in full by the benefits system – on top of already acute cost of living pressures.
Paradigm has started to wrestle with this dilemma, and I have not met anyone in the sector that is not scratching their head about the issue.
I also suspect that the government is beginning to think about what, if anything, it should do. And it is probably expecting the sector to put its ideas into the mix.
Once upon a time I would have been in the hotseat as the official expected to guide ministers on their options. So as a thought experiment, I’ve reflected on what I would have said.
For what it’s worth, here’s a summary.
A good starting in point is what, if any, legal powers the government has to intervene. In this case, there is a clear answer: ministers can direct the English regulator on the content of its Rent Standard, and therefore exercise tight control of the rent regime, if it wishes to do so.
However, there is quite a bit of process to go through to effect any changes. The secretary of state would need to consult on a revised direction to avoid the risk of successful judicial review. The regulator would also need to consult on a revised rent standard for similar reasons.
Assuming that providers must be given clarity by January (in order to set rents and budgets from April) – and even assuming both parties can significantly shorten the generally accepted consultation period of 12 weeks – if ministers wish to intervene, they need to get on with it, probably before recess in July and at the latest in September.
It is also worth noting that ministers do not have any powers to intervene on shared ownership rents, which are determined by a lease freely entered into by both parties.
As a result, one of the many considerations for the government might be what bearing an intervention to limit increases in regulated rents might have on providers’ ability and willingness to reduce or spread the burden on shared owners who, of course, might face a double whammy of cost increases thanks to rising interest rates.
The question of whether and how to intervene then boils down to a judgement about some difficult trade-offs.
Limiting rent increases would help those tenants who would not get support from the welfare system. By definition, they will generally be better off than those wholly reliant on benefits, although a significant proportion may be experiencing hardship and/or fuel poverty.
It would also limit the number of households having their benefits capped, although a simpler solution to this problem would be to uprate the level of the caps by inflation.
The other main beneficiary would be the exchequer, owing to short-term savings in housing benefit. It is, however, highly debatable whether cutting rents, and therefore reducing the resources available to the social sector, saves the taxpayer money in the long run.
If this means the supply of affordable homes is reduced (as seems inevitable), the result is more and more people relying on benefits to help meet the costs of renting in the private sector, which is much more expensive than renting in the social sector. Arguably, this is a potted summary of government housing policy since the 1980s and goes a long way to explaining the astronomical costs of housing benefit now.
Set against the benefits to households and the short-term benefits to the Treasury are the costs to the social housing sector.
Since the overwhelming majority of homes are owned by not-for-profit housing associations and local authorities, there are no shareholders to squeeze.
The other low pain consequence of reduced rents would be efficiency gains, but most of the low-hanging fruit available in this respect will have been picked already – thanks to the pressure applied by the recent four-year rent cut.
Instead, if rents don’t keep pace with inflation there is likely to be reduced activity in the following areas:
It is also possible that some providers will decide to dispose of more of their existing assets, and in particular those assets that would require a lot of investment to bring them up to anticipated environmental standards. Clearly if more homes were lost in this way, this would create upward pressure on the housing benefit bill, as more households would have to rely on the private rented sector, as well as further aggravating the housing crisis.
There are two important wider points that ministers ought to consider. First, there is the potential impact on macroeconomic activity at a time when there is a strong possibility of a recession. Since much of the income lost to housing associations would have been used to take on more debt, the short-term loss in investment is likely to be several times higher than the benefits accrued to households and the exchequer.
The loss of investment is likely to be largely felt in the housebuilding sector. This would be a major problem if at the same time house builders decided to pull in their horns, which is hardly inconceivable given the fragility of the economy and rising interest rates.
Similarly, a reduction in investment in de-carbonisation measures would stymie much-needed development in supply chain capacity, again with longer-term consequences that would go beyond social housing.
Second, there is a risk of unintended consequences. These include:
In other words, a decision to break previous promises would reduce appetite and capacity for future investment. This is pretty much the argument ministers have used (until recently) to reject a windfall tax on energy companies, which, unlike housing providers, greatly benefit from rising energy prices.
The problem is aggravated by the fact that it is inevitable that stakeholders will see any tactical intervention on rents in 2023 as a leading indicator of the likely long-term direction of travel on rents post-2025, when the current rent settlement expires.
This means that any measures that reduce incomes now are even more likely to affect the long-term assumptions made by providers, lenders and valuers.
So, what are the options?
The first and most obvious option is to do nothing. Since most homes are in the hands of charities and local authorities, the government might reasonably expect them to make sensible and compassionate trade-offs on the tensions between affordability and investment. It also means they would share much of the blame if increases were deemed to be punitive.
The biggest risk with this option is one of the government’s own making. If providers were allowed reduce rents next year but catch up in subsequent years – when cost of living pressures should have eased – most would take a short-term hit.
That used to be possible, thanks to provisions allowing providers to ‘catch up’ at a rate up to £2 per week. The abolition of this flexibility now creates a much harder choice – any increase below the maximum allowed would entail foregoing income forever. A simple second option would therefore be to restore this flexibility.
“I think I’d be very supportive of a decision to reintroduce rent flexibility… This might entail a modest adjustment to our plans on development and investment in stock, but no more than that”
A third option would be to introduce some sort of cap. This would be deeply problematic. It would entail ministers breaking existing promises and instead making a one size fits all judgement about the right balance between affordability and investment for every organisation in the country – judgements that would better left to boards and councillors.
It would also mean that ministers would have to defend whatever level they decided to set as reasonable and implicate them in any undesirable side effects. So I would counsel ministers against this approach, although it would be less risky if the cap was set at a pragmatic level, say 5% to 6%, and it was combined with the re-introduction of flexibilities outlined under Option 2.
Conceptually there might also be an option to intervene on 2023 rents, but at the same time offer providers more certainty post-2025.
However, trying to settle long-term policy in the timeframe available would be extremely challenging, thanks to a messy starting position and the complexities around the best way to fund future challenges, notably Decent Homes 2 and decarbonisation, which arguably suggest a complete re-think on rent policy.
It would also be difficult to persuade stakeholders that you were fully committed to keeping future promises at the same time as breaking existing ones. For those reasons, I don’t think this option is realistic.
As you will have spotted, in good civil service tradition, I would have recommended a middle option, as well as introducing the idea of a fallback plan – a cap plus the reintroduction of rent flexibility – if ministers didn’t have the stomach for leaving the issue with the sector.
Back with my sector hat on, I think I’d be very supportive of a decision to reintroduce rent flexibility, and I think it is highly like that the Paradigm board would use the flexibility to spread the burden of inflationary pressures over two to three years.
This might entail a modest adjustment to our plans on development and investment in stock, but no more than that.
However, I am also acutely aware that officials advise and ministers decide.
While I am confident that officials will provide good balanced advice, I am lot less confident that politicians will resist the temptation to make short-term political capital at the expense of long-term priorities.
The current housing secretary has had plenty of positive things to say about the importance of social housing, but the acid test is what you do not what you say.
We’ll learn a lot more about the government’s long-term commitment to social housing in the next two to three months.
Matthew Bailes, chief executive, Paradigm Housing
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