What should be done about the looming question of social housing rents?

It is also possible that some providers will decide to dispose of more of their existing assets, and in particular those assets that would require a lot of investment to bring them up to anticipated environmental standards. Clearly if more homes were lost in this way, this would create upward pressure on the housing benefit bill, as more households would have to rely on the private rented sector, as well as further aggravating the housing crisis.

There are two important wider points that ministers ought to consider. First, there is the potential impact on macroeconomic activity at a time when there is a strong possibility of a recession. Since much of the income lost to housing associations would have been used to take on more debt, the short-term loss in investment is likely to be several times higher than the benefits accrued to households and the exchequer.

The loss of investment is likely to be largely felt in the housebuilding sector. This would be a major problem if at the same time house builders decided to pull in their horns, which is hardly inconceivable given the fragility of the economy and rising interest rates.

Similarly, a reduction in investment in de-carbonisation measures would stymie much-needed development in supply chain capacity, again with longer-term consequences that would go beyond social housing.

Second, there is a risk of unintended consequences. These include:

A loss of investor confidence, and therefore higher debt prices which further erode the capacity of the sector to invest in new and existing stock. This risk is a good deal higher than it might have been because government has broken its promises on rent before

Reductions in the values of existing assets (including for security purposes), which could segue into a further loss of financial capacity

The failure of one or more providers (most likely those already in distress), which among other things would aggravate the issue with lender confidence above

In other words, a decision to break previous promises would reduce appetite and capacity for future investment. This is pretty much the argument ministers have used (until recently) to reject a windfall tax on energy companies, which, unlike housing providers, greatly benefit from rising energy prices.

The problem is aggravated by the fact that it is inevitable that stakeholders will see any tactical intervention on rents in 2023 as a leading indicator of the likely long-term direction of travel on rents post-2025, when the current rent settlement expires.

This means that any measures that reduce incomes now are even more likely to affect the long-term assumptions made by providers, lenders and valuers.

So, what are the options?

The first and most obvious option is to do nothing. Since most homes are in the hands of charities and local authorities, the government might reasonably expect them to make sensible and compassionate trade-offs on the tensions between affordability and investment. It also means they would share much of the blame if increases were deemed to be punitive.

The biggest risk with this option is one of the government’s own making. If providers were allowed reduce rents next year but catch up in subsequent years – when cost of living pressures should have eased – most would take a short-term hit.

That used to be possible, thanks to provisions allowing providers to ‘catch up’ at a rate up to £2 per week. The abolition of this flexibility now creates a much harder choice – any increase below the maximum allowed would entail foregoing income forever. A simple second option would therefore be to restore this flexibility.

“I think I’d be very supportive of a decision to reintroduce rent flexibility… This might entail a modest adjustment to our plans on development and investment in stock, but no more than that”

A third option would be to introduce some sort of cap. This would be deeply problematic. It would entail ministers breaking existing promises and instead making a one size fits all judgement about the right balance between affordability and investment for every organisation in the country – judgements that would better left to boards and councillors.

It would also mean that ministers would have to defend whatever level they decided to set as reasonable and implicate them in any undesirable side effects. So I would counsel ministers against this approach, although it would be less risky if the cap was set at a pragmatic level, say 5% to 6%, and it was combined with the re-introduction of flexibilities outlined under Option 2.

Conceptually there might also be an option to intervene on 2023 rents, but at the same time offer providers more certainty post-2025.

However, trying to settle long-term policy in the timeframe available would be extremely challenging, thanks to a messy starting position and the complexities around the best way to fund future challenges, notably Decent Homes 2 and decarbonisation, which arguably suggest a complete re-think on rent policy.

It would also be difficult to persuade stakeholders that you were fully committed to keeping future promises at the same time as breaking existing ones. For those reasons, I don’t think this option is realistic.

As you will have spotted, in good civil service tradition, I would have recommended a middle option, as well as introducing the idea of a fallback plan – a cap plus the reintroduction of rent flexibility – if ministers didn’t have the stomach for leaving the issue with the sector.

Back with my sector hat on, I think I’d be very supportive of a decision to reintroduce rent flexibility, and I think it is highly like that the Paradigm board would use the flexibility to spread the burden of inflationary pressures over two to three years.

This might entail a modest adjustment to our plans on development and investment in stock, but no more than that.

However, I am also acutely aware that officials advise and ministers decide.

While I am confident that officials will provide good balanced advice, I am lot less confident that politicians will resist the temptation to make short-term political capital at the expense of long-term priorities.

The current housing secretary has had plenty of positive things to say about the importance of social housing, but the acid test is what you do not what you say.

We’ll learn a lot more about the government’s long-term commitment to social housing in the next two to three months.

Matthew Bailes, chief executive, Paradigm Housing