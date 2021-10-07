What small landlords need to consider to make public procurement work

How else might joint procurement help smaller associations? How should they think about this?

As a practical example, consider that a small housing association – one with, say, 1,000 units – is not going to be able to employ the services of a chartered building surveyor or a chartered building services engineer, but they might be able to afford it by sharing that resource with two or three other organisations.

Or, if you’re going to be checking the work the contractors are doing, if you’re going to be making sure that payments and things like that are being done properly, then instead of paying for a contract administrator five days a week, you can share that cost 50-50 with another organisation and employ a better qualified contract administrator. It makes the costs manageable.

As far as contracting costs go, you can end up getting a better deal from a particular contractor because you’ve got better resources. If you’re going to have someone dealing with 10 properties scattered around a large area, then there is a lot of downtime in getting between those properties. But if you can work with another organisation and double that number of properties, there’s less downtime because the contractor can go next door rather than another couple of miles away.

That is one of the really big benefits – the improved quality of oversight collaborating organisations can afford to pay for. It’s where a lot of smaller organisations are missing out. They might have a housing manager running a construction contract, who is skilled in their area but who might not know the details around construction, procurement or the regulations.

How much scope is there for smaller organisations to work together like this? What are the challenges?

The biggest challenge is that different organisations have very different ways of dealing with things. Getting your head around doing things collaboratively means compromising on how things are done. Everyone likes the idea of working together, because they can see the benefits of doing so. The barrier appears when one party thinks, “Well, if everyone does it my way, it works”, but then the other organisation has the same view!

What’s the solution?

It’s not just the principle of working together, it’s about understanding the mindset that, in order to get these benefits, these are the compromises you need to talk about. This can be done on a project-by-project basis, and very often it is easier for organisations to get their head around this on a smaller project rather than trying to aim for the stars. So try and break it down into chunks; start with something a bit simpler. Get that working. And once they’ve got the confidence that it can work, then they can take it to the next stage.

It can be difficult, and often it takes that critical friend role I mentioned earlier to sit down with them, outline the benefits, and ask, “Are you really willing to deal with these challenges?”

But the benefits are certainly worth it.