.@LABC_Warranty Andrew Fox says: “We know how challenging it can be to incorporate low-carbon, energy-efficient systems in new home construction” (sponsored) #UKhousing

.@insidehousing survey finds 29% of housing providers are doubtful they will get all properties to EPC Band C by 2030 @LABC_Warranty (sponsored) #UKhousing

What support do housing providers need to develop environmental strategies? A survey by @insidehousing and @LABC_Warranty looked to find out (sponsored) #UKhousing

A new survey by Inside Housing, in partnership with insurance provider LABC Warranty, has found that a significant minority of landlords are concerned they will not meet the 2030 EPC target and are calling for the government to do more.

So how are housing associations feeling about their capacity to meet net zero targets? And what kind of support do they believe they need?

As part of an effort to reduce these emissions, the government has set a target for social landlords in England to have all their stock rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C or better by 2030. Getting to net zero by 2050 will require another push beyond this target, but that path has not yet been defined in UK policy. But with providers facing so many competing financial pressures, this target is likely to be challenging. Many social landlords have a variety of stock of different ages and types, some of which will be harder to retrofit to this standard than others.

If the UK government is to meet its net zero target by 2050, social landlords will have to make a significant contribution. Overall, around 40% of global carbon emissions are linked to the built environment, whether through the operation of buildings or their construction, according to Climate Group.

How realistic is the EPC target?

The survey found that 29% of providers are “doubtful” they will get all their properties to EPC Band C within the next seven years.

Of this proportion, 9% said they were “very doubtful” they would meet the target. While nearly half (48%) were confident they could meet the target, this shows a worryingly large proportion who are unsure.

One respondent said: “Financing and a skills shortage is the biggest hurdle.” Others have suggested that getting residents to agree to upgrades is also a problem. “We have the plan and funding, but not all residents will agree,” said one respondent.

The government is providing a significant amount of money to help the sector make homes more energy efficient. The £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) was launched in 2021 and, so far, nearly £1bn has been allocated across two tranches.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, 43% of those responding to our survey wanted to see the government increase that £3.8bn figure. And while there is an array of technologies available to cut the amount of carbon in homes, there is still wariness about which technology organisations should be investing in.

As a result, nearly a fifth of respondents (17%) said they wanted to see clearer guidance on the best type of technologies to use. A further 16% said subsidies should be offered on some technologies.

In terms of obstacles, the biggest is getting extra funding from the government, according to 75% of respondents. Meanwhile, 72% said the price of tech was a major issue, and a lack of expertise/knowledge/confidence in new systems was cited by 65%.

Of the technologies currently being used, solar panels and air source heat pumps are the most prevalent, with 70% saying they are using solar PV panels on their properties, while 62% said air source pumps are being utilised. Around a quarter are also employing ground source heat pumps and solar thermal panels.

Nearly four out of 10 respondents said they were using heat networks, or district heating. This type of heating is particularly suited to blocks of flats, hence the high percentage of social landlords using these systems.

Heat networks are seen as part of the solution to cutting emissions and the government has a target for these systems to supply around a fifth of heat by 2050.