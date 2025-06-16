What the 2025 Spending Review means for the social housing sector

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This long-term commitment has the potential to reshape the affordable housing landscape in the UK, writes Shazia Bashir, a partner at law firm TLT
The government’s Spending Review on 11 June marked one of the most significant statements of intent for the social housing sector in recent memory.
With £39bn earmarked over 10 years, this long-term commitment has the potential to reshape the affordable housing landscape in the UK.
From a legal and commercial perspective, this level of investment not only brings welcome stability, but also unlocks the potential for innovation and strategic partnerships across the sector.
The headline figure – £39bn over the next decade – is a significant step forward. For a sector that has weathered years of uncertainty, underfunding and rising development costs, this is a much-needed financial injection. The commitment will turbocharge stalled development projects and allow housing associations and local authorities to move forward with confidence.
This funding responds directly to long-standing sector calls for greater predictability and investment in affordable housing. It lays the groundwork for strategic planning, reduces financing risk and will, hopefully, usher in a new, positive era for social housing.
Equally important is the 10-year rent settlement announced alongside the funding. From 2026, social rents will rise at the Consumer Price Index + 1%. This formula offers both tenants and landlords a measure of predictability. For housing associations and their investors, it removes a major variable in financial modelling and business planning.
Rent convergence is another key component of the settlement. While details are still emerging, it signals a recognition of historical rent disparities that have long complicated housing association operations. Convergence may allow for a more standardised and equitable rent landscape, which, in turn, should support fairer investment in development projects.
The Spending Review included a welcome announcement on building safety, with an additional £1bn made available to housing associations via the remediation fund. This is especially significant for providers in London and other urban areas, where legacy stock and complex compliance issues have made remediation work difficult and expensive.
The legal and practical challenges of complying with post-Grenfell building safety legislation – particularly the Building Safety Act 2022 – have placed pressure on registered providers. Equal access to this funding is a critical development, helping associations navigate the minefield of liability, procurement and resident communication that remediation entails.
While the announcements are positive, there are still challenges which must be addressed. For example, the construction industry continues to face a shortage of skilled labour and increases in material costs. These factors need to be addressed in conjunction with the funding.
From a legal perspective, project delays and procurement complexity can pose risks. As funders and developers seek to lock in longer-term agreements on the back of this funding, careful structuring and risk allocation will be essential. Contracts will need to reflect the realities of inflationary pressures, workforce availability and supply-chain disruption.
The review also didn’t address legal innovation and private sector partnerships. We are seeing encouraging innovation at the grassroots level, and housing providers are thinking more creatively and acting more commercially than ever before. New models of joint ventures and public-private partnerships are becoming mainstream, helping organisations deliver more with less.
The Spending Review could accelerate this trend. With long-term funding and rent certainty now in place, providers are better positioned to work with private developers, institutional investors and local authorities on complex schemes. The legal frameworks that support these partnerships, from development agreements to finance structures, will need to be robust, flexible and future-proof.
The scale of investment announced in the Spending Review, combined with rent certainty and support for building safety, sends a strong signal that the government is listening to sector needs. The sector will need to respond with agility, innovation and a willingness to engage with new delivery models.
A group of 20 of England’s largest housing associations are already working with the government to help scale up delivery, and the announcements in the Spending Review will help accelerate this collaboration.
Legal professionals have a key role to play in this journey – ensuring that the sector can seize the opportunities presented, navigate the risks, and ultimately deliver the affordable, safe and inclusive homes that communities need.
Shazia Bashir, partner, TLT
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