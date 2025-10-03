What the formula for the Fair Funding Review will mean for council homes

London Councils has also raised concerns about the inclusion of a new, unevidenced “remoteness” factor.

This would redistribute funding to account for a theoretically higher cost of providing services in more remote areas.

On the proposed formula for children’s services, the cross-party group explains that this “dramatically underestimates” the level of need in the capital and has “questionable” robustness and accuracy, according to research published by the National Children’s Bureau.

For county and rural communities, councils have warned that taxpayers are set to foot the bill of forthcoming government reforms.

Counties face ‘disproportionate burden’

The County Councils Network (CCN), which represents the largest authorities in England, says the changes are “better than feared” for its member councils, but some will face a “disproportionate burden”.

Some 22 county and rural unitary authorities will see grant funding increases totalling £845m under the review. However, on average, these authorities will still derive 70% of their spending increases from council tax rises, with some as high as 99%. Overall, without council tax rises of 5% over the next three years, the analysis shows that 33 of the 38 county and rural unitary authorities would see a real-terms reduction in funding.

Tim Oliver, chair of the CCN, says: “Reforms to the way council funding is distributed are long overdue, and we welcome the government’s proposals for new formulae for distributing funding for adult social care and home-to-school transport.

“Alongside an adjustment for the costs of delivering services in rural areas, this means the funding reforms are better than many of our councils feared, with some seeing a welcome uplift in funding.”

“However, some 16 county and rural councils across the length and breadth of the country will see reductions in grant funding, while the government’s proposals place a disproportionate burden on council taxpayers in county areas to fund local services and redistribute funding to urban areas.”

Around 16 authorities – including some in the Midlands and the North – will see cuts in government funding totalling £470m. One-third of council tax income raised in these areas over the three-year period is needed to offset cuts to funding.

In total across the 38 county and unitary councils, grant funding will rise by just £374m. In contrast, almost 50% of metropolitan authorities’ new resources will come from additional grant funding, some £1.2bn over the next three years.

Mr Oliver adds: “Those facing cuts in government funding will inevitably have to reduce vital frontline services, while the reliance on council tax rises leaves even those with modest funding increases facing an extremely challenging funding outlook.

“There is still time for government to rethink this and reduce the pressure on taxpayers. It is unrealistic to expect some of England’s largest social care authorities to provide life-critical services while receiving deep cuts in government grant over the next three years. It is therefore vital the government makes more money available to further mitigate the impact of these reforms.

“Importantly, the government should also revisit its proposals for full council tax equalisation. While we recognise the need to take account of how much councils raise in local taxation, the government’s proposals to fully equalise will unfairly redistribute hundreds of millions of local council tax to other areas, while weakening the incentive to build homes.”

Real-terms spending cuts

The District Councils Network (DCN) has made several similar points to the CCN. The body says: “We are concerned the proposed changes will mean real-terms spending cuts for many DCN members.

“This would be counterproductive for the millions of residents and businesses we serve. All DCN member councils must be properly funded to continue providing the vital frontline, place-based and preventative services that play a crucial role in driving growth and reducing demand on the NHS and wider public sector.”

The DCN is calling for stronger transitional protection for the councils facing the biggest funding cuts, alongside a New Homes Bonus to be kept until an alternative way is found to incentivise councils to build the many new homes our places need.

This call comes amid a recent MP-backed report by Policy Exchange that shows there is cross-party support for the building of 100,000 council homes a year.

The government has recently pumped in millions of pounds aimed at improving council housebuilding skills and capacity. However, concerns remain around the actual level of funding and upskilling needed.

Reiterating the other financial pressures councils are facing, the DCN has called for a phased approach to resetting the business rates baseline, plus dedicated funding for flood protection and coastal defences in the areas facing the greatest risks.

This is in addition to “full and transparent funding for the cost of operating weekly food waste collections”, alongside much greater financial flexibility and fiscal devolution for councils so local communities can make decisions about how money is spent in their area.

A September analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) found the government’s shake-up of the Right to Buy is having a positive impact on council housebuilding and is already unlocking new schemes.

But the LGA’s response to the consultation echoes the concerns voiced by other local authority groups. While many of the proposals are welcome, “funding reductions in the 2010s, followed by rapid cost and demand increases in recent years, mean that the sector is under extreme financial pressure”.

The LGA says: “The government needs to ensure that reform does not put the sustainability of individual councils’ finances and services at risk.

“The consultation’s proposals on transitional protection are key in this context. While the offer of a cash flat floor appears reasonable at first, it does not protect councils from real-terms cuts in their Core Spending Power (CSP). The consultation is also clear that not all councils will receive the cash floor, meaning they potentially face cash-terms cuts in CSP over the period. Given the scale of cost and demand pressures faced by the sector currently, real-terms cuts and cash-terms cuts will be challenging for any council.”