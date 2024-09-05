What the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report said about the key players in the disaster

KCTMO responsible for ‘chronic and systemic’ safety failings before Grenfell fire, inquiry concludes

Grenfell’s social housing provider was responsible for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management, as well as a “toxic” relationship with the tower’s residents, who came to regard it as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”

Failed by ‘incompetence, calculated dishonesty, and greed’: reactions to Grenfell Tower Inquiry report

Inside Housing is highlighting responses to the second and final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry report may not have made recommendations to social landlords, but it is still a major call for change

Today’s Grenfell Tower Inquiry report surprisingly stopped short of making recommendations for social housing providers. But it did ask them to read it and reflect. This is homework which should be taken seriously, writes Peter Apps

Grenfell Inquiry report elects not to make specific recommendations for social housing providers

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has made no fresh recommendations for social landlords in its long-awaited Phase 2 report, saying recent legal changes are sufficient to drive reform

‘Complacent’ government ‘well aware’ of cladding risks before Grenfell fire but ‘failed to act’

A “poorly run”, “complacent” and “defensive” government department “failed to act on what it knew” about dangerous cladding in the years before Grenfell, amid an enthusiasm for deregulation which “dominated” its thinking

‘Systematic dishonesty’ by product manufacturers ‘very significant reason’ for Grenfell’s deadly cladding, inquiry concludes

“Systematic dishonesty” by product manufacturers was a “very significant reason” why Grenfell Tower was clad in such dangerous materials, the inquiry report into the fire has concluded

Social landlords must be ‘held to account’ for safety of homes, prime minister says

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make sure social landlords are “held to account” for the safety of the homes they provide, in a statement following the publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second and final report