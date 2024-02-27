What the landmark Get Living ruling means for housing associations and leaseholders

“You would need a very committed and dedicated group of leaseholders to pursue these applications on their own,” Mr Rhodes says. He points out that Triathlon was not issued its costs for pursuing the case, nor were the leaseholders given a payout. Get Living was simply ordered to repay the public purse.

As a result, it would be hard for leaseholders to secure litigation funding for their own claim. For housing associations, however, he says the decision is “highly likely to be followed by subsequent tribunals” to protect leaseholders and ensure their own financial safety.

Helen Streeton, head of build-to-rent at law firm Forsters, says the decision bumps up against other government legislation to cover remediation work. Under the ruling, the owners must now reimburse the government’s Building Safety Fund (BSF), which is paying £24.5m of taxpayers’ money to cover both Get Living and Triathlon’s share of the works.

RCOs and BSF not aligned

On the RCO, she says, “its interface with the BSF is a bit odd. They’re not particularly aligned”. The Building Safety Fund allows people with responsibility for remediating the defective cladding to apply for taxpayers’ money, but “overlayered on that”, the Building Safety Act says “we can require you to contribute”.

“Although I understand the concept of somebody apart from the taxpayer being responsible for funding the works, I think it’s a massive decision for developers and building owners,” she says, as it “provides uncertainty” over whether they or their shareholders will have to pay back into the fund.

In this case, Get Living had deep enough pockets to cover the cost of the works, but not all building owners and shareholders are going to have that kind of capital available, she adds.

Ms Streeton points out that remediation works at the Olympic Village are “already ongoing and [the properties are] being remediated” anyway. Repairs on East Village began last year, while a further 33 buildings need work, with costs still being assessed.

“I’m not sure it means that anything’s going to change [overnight] and the leaseholders [are] suddenly going to be in a better position,” she says. The win for Triathlon, she suggests, is that it is much less at risk of leaseholders or other companies making an RCO against it.

The “real tragedy” of this situation is that “people can’t sell their flats”, she says. “People are stuck. And I’m not sure this really helps them. What has helped them is the BSF, providing that gap funding and allowing buildings to be remediated.”

Trowers & Hamlins’ Mr Rhodes offers a different take. “[The decision] is a benefit to leaseholders,” he says. The danger with the BSF is “it doesn’t necessarily cover every last penny of every last cost that needs to be undertaken”.

Ordering Get Living to pay up is “a massive peace of mind for leaseholders”, he adds, since if costs overrun beyond BSF funding, they won’t get stuck with the bill.