What the Public Accounts Committee’s new report means for the delivery of supported housing

Last week the Public Accounts Committee published a report that, among other things, called on government to demonstrate how it is maximising efforts to get supply of supported housing to meet demand. John Verge sets out how he thinks the report will affect delivery

Parliamentary committee and watchdog interest in a generally neglected sector for proactive government policy development follows serious concerns from campaigners, politicians and the media about the quality and costs of some parts of the supported housing sector, particularly in short-term, non-commissioned provision.

These days, reports on supported housing are similar to London buses. You wait ages for one, and then three important reports come along in relatively close succession. The latest inquiry report from the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee follows on the heels of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee Inquiry into Exempt Accommodation published a year ago and the National Audit Office’s (NAO) own investigation issued in the spring.

Over the summer, Bob Blackman MP’s fortuitous ballot-drawn private members’ bill, which aims to address many of the LUHC Committee’s recommendations, received Royal Assent. The sector now awaits formal consultation from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on how the proposed new national standards and local authority licensing schemes for supported housing will operate.

This latest Public Accounts Committee inquiry report looks to address supply and data issues raised by the NAO investigation and support the implementation of the new Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act with appropriate funding.

The Learning Disability and Autism Housing Network – a coalition of 25 housing associations that have a shared vision to provide, develop and promote quality homes and housing services – published our own report on supported housing for people with learning disabilities and autistic people in July this year.

“Parliamentary committee and watchdog interest in a generally neglected sector for proactive government policy development follows serious concerns from campaigners, politicians and the media about the quality and costs of some parts of the supported housing sector”

The research commissioned from Housing LIN provides up-to-date information and data on the size, scope and future need of the provision, and sets out clear recommendations to government, local authorities and housing providers to address the lack of supply and ensure quality. We welcome the key recommendations from the Public Accounts Committee, which aim to address some of the supply, oversight, data and funding issues.

The report critically points to maximising the provision of supported housing to meet increasing demand through the Affordable Homes Programme, which is currently disappointingly projected to deliver only half the intended homes. Our research shows that without higher grant levels or amendments to the Rent Standard, this is unlikely to dramatically change for our sector.