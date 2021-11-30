What the sector can learn from the tenants’ climate jury

‘Listen to tenants’

Jurors were given vouchers to thank them for their time, and were able to claim expenses and support in order to overcome barriers such as childcare needs and IT access. It was also important, says Mr Gregson, that the recruitment of jurors went beyond those most likely to self-select and reached those less likely to engage in such initiatives and with varying interest in and attitudes towards the issue of climate change.

“When you hear that thousands of people have been invited to apply and you’re one of the ones that’s been selected, it does make you feel a bit important,” says juror Thérèse Dixon, a tenant with Karbon Homes in Consett, County Durham. “We all took the task very seriously and got a lot out of being involved.”

“I learned a lot and it stoked a fire inside me to do more and look down different avenues,” agrees Ms Wood, who says the information and debate around retrofitting changed her view. “At first, you just think it’s going to cost a lot, but then you learn about the carbon footprint of new builds and the environmental impact of the manufacture of cement,” she reflects.

Terry Tasker, a Yorkshire Homes tenant of six years from Malton, North Yorkshire, was already a keen environmentalist before her participation in the jury. But, she says, it was her day-to-day experience as a social housing tenant that informed her contributions as much as her environmental knowledge.

“We are the ones who are living in the homes and who know and understand what can work best here,” she says. “My advice for any housing associations working on similar issues would be to listen to tenants and be led by them, and to make sure planning and communication is at the top of your list.”

“I think the sector is in a place where everyone is trying to understand what their contribution to the climate conversation is”

While the official jury process has come to an end, for many jurors, their climate change journey has just begun. “It’s made me think about the little things I can do in the house,” says Ms Wood. “We’ve been turning the central heating down, replacing lights with low-energy bulbs and using paper straws for the little one.”

“What I’ve taken from it is the fact we can all make small changes and that small changes together make big changes,” agrees Ms Tasker. “You’re never going to change the world overnight, but a lot of small changes can help.”

The jurors are hopeful, too, that a dialogue will continue. Alongside promoting the recommendations, Mr Gregson says, the role of the NHC will be to track this progress and share learning from the implementation of the recommendations.

“I think the sector is in a place where everyone is trying to understand what their contribution to the climate conversation is,” he says.

“I’d like to think we’ve created something the whole sector can use and take forward. We commissioned this but, at the end of the day, the jury has spoken without any input from us. Now the onus is on us to work with them, and with tenants more broadly, on what they’ve told us.”