What to consider for roofing schemes

Fire safety is one of the most important topics in the sector. How is the roofing industry keeping up with new requirements?

A roof is quite complex, made up of lots of different components, which all need to be considered when you’re specifying a product. And roof design plays a vital role as well.

As a manufacturer, we do our part by making sure our products meet the requirements of a build. Checking fire ratings such as BROOF(t4) and British Board of Agrément certificates of the products being used is important. Any of the Marley products that are covered by the BROOF(t4) rating meet the highest performance requirements. This includes our Marley SolarTile® system, and we are the only manufacturer that can offer the fire rating on our full solar PV system. We have also been leading the way with new products such as the ArcBox, which prevents electrical arcs from reaching combustible materials, and our Roof Defence cavity fire barrier.

Damp and mould is another pressing issue. How can the right roofing system help keep homes insulated and well ventilated?

It’s always a balance. Incorporating the correct insulation materials and proper ventilation pathways in a roof system will help manage the moisture in the building. Using dry fix solutions (that attach using fasteners rather than mortar) can improve air flow and circulation throughout a roof space and help prevent pitched roof condensation. These systems can also be combined with breathable underlays and ventilation tiles.

But good management of the roof is also important – making regular checks, keeping on top of maintenance, keeping drainage channels clear and working with tenants to ensure they understand the factors behind damp and mould.

How could regulatory changes affect the way providers think about roofing schemes and how they work with suppliers?

I would like to see the changes in the Building Safety Act for high-rise residential buildings to filter across to all new build and refurbishment work. It is so important to ensure a roof is providing value over its life span.

Tightening up regulation on roof specifications – based on accreditation such as the Code for Construction Product Information, the British Board of Agrément and environmental product declarations – will help building owners identify the suppliers that best meet their requirements and reduce the risk of specifying unsuitable products.

What value can manufacturers and suppliers bring to the sector through roofing schemes?

First, we can contribute with the specialist knowledge we have acquired. Marley has been here for over 100 years, for example, and can support clients throughout any roofing scheme with specifications and on-site visits. And our technical team is on hand to answer any questions.

We also recognise the shortage of construction skills in the UK and offer a suite of roofing and solar training to help keep our clients and their partners up to date with innovation and regulations.

Finally, a manufacturer can add value if their environmental, social and governance strategy is in line with yours. Marley understands how important the social housing sector is to its communities – not just in terms of providing a dwelling – and we are committed to making a positive difference to people and the planet.