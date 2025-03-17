What to consider for roofing schemes

Roofing is never far from the attention of asset managers in social housing. Inside Housing spoke to Lydia Hunter of roof systems manufacturer Marley to find out about the latest developments
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It is easy to know if a roof is doing its job: you never have to think about it. But when a roof has problems, it can cause constant headaches for residents and building owners.
Because a roof is one of the most important components of a home, housing providers must stay on top of advances in technology and understand how regulatory changes may affect their projects – both for new builds and re-roofing schemes. This is not always an easy task, given how fast standards can change.
Plus, the role of a roof is now expanding as solar energy grows in popularity and roof-mounted panels become a more common sight across the country. Manufacturers are ready to step up, offering both new products and advice. They say customers should not be afraid to turn to the experts for help where it is needed.
Inside Housing spoke to Lydia Hunter, social housing specification manager at Marley, to find out what providers need to know when embarking on a roofing scheme.
Social housing providers have a lot to consider when looking at a roofing scheme. There’s ageing stock, the wide range of complex roof designs, Section 20 of the Landlord and Tenant Act, and energy efficiency concerns.
The key to the success of any project is consideration for residents’ well-being: that includes health and safety, minimising disruptions, and paying special attention to supporting vulnerable tenants.
We would recommend that the asset team take control of roof specification at the start to ensure a low-maintenance, long-lasting system. This will mean fewer returns to the roof, less disruption for tenants and greater value over the lifetime of the roof.
We have seen a huge rise in the requirements for rooftop solar panels (PV) over the past five years. This is certainly true in the new build market, driven in part by changes to Part L of the building regulations and the impending Future Homes Standard.
We also have the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund coming later this year, so providers have an eye on improving Energy Performance Certificate ratings, and we expect to see even more of a push for solar on existing properties going forward. We are confident that PV will continue to be an area of strong growth for Marley and the roofing sector as a whole.
When we look at the scale of the UK’s housing stock, and the twin challenges of net zero goals and fuel poverty, it seems like a logical idea to add PV to any suitable properties when you’re carrying out re-roofing programmes.
It’s common to install a new roof as part of a capital expenditure maintenance plan, and then go back and add solar once decarbonisation funding comes in. But if providers can combine planned maintenance schemes with their decarbonisation strategy, they will get better value for money, less disturbance and a better experience for their tenants. But we also know it’s hard to get these two funding sources to align.
Lydia Hunter is a social housing specification manager at Marley. She works with social housing providers and architects to help them understand the requirements of a roofing scheme, including the material specifications, relevant regulations and sustainability considerations. She has worked in the construction industry since 2010 and has spent the past 11 years at Marley.
A roof is quite complex, made up of lots of different components, which all need to be considered when you’re specifying a product. And roof design plays a vital role as well.
As a manufacturer, we do our part by making sure our products meet the requirements of a build. Checking fire ratings such as BROOF(t4) and British Board of Agrément certificates of the products being used is important. Any of the Marley products that are covered by the BROOF(t4) rating meet the highest performance requirements. This includes our Marley SolarTile® system, and we are the only manufacturer that can offer the fire rating on our full solar PV system. We have also been leading the way with new products such as the ArcBox, which prevents electrical arcs from reaching combustible materials, and our Roof Defence cavity fire barrier.
It’s always a balance. Incorporating the correct insulation materials and proper ventilation pathways in a roof system will help manage the moisture in the building. Using dry fix solutions (that attach using fasteners rather than mortar) can improve air flow and circulation throughout a roof space and help prevent pitched roof condensation. These systems can also be combined with breathable underlays and ventilation tiles.
But good management of the roof is also important – making regular checks, keeping on top of maintenance, keeping drainage channels clear and working with tenants to ensure they understand the factors behind damp and mould.
I would like to see the changes in the Building Safety Act for high-rise residential buildings to filter across to all new build and refurbishment work. It is so important to ensure a roof is providing value over its life span.
Tightening up regulation on roof specifications – based on accreditation such as the Code for Construction Product Information, the British Board of Agrément and environmental product declarations – will help building owners identify the suppliers that best meet their requirements and reduce the risk of specifying unsuitable products.
First, we can contribute with the specialist knowledge we have acquired. Marley has been here for over 100 years, for example, and can support clients throughout any roofing scheme with specifications and on-site visits. And our technical team is on hand to answer any questions.
We also recognise the shortage of construction skills in the UK and offer a suite of roofing and solar training to help keep our clients and their partners up to date with innovation and regulations.
Finally, a manufacturer can add value if their environmental, social and governance strategy is in line with yours. Marley understands how important the social housing sector is to its communities – not just in terms of providing a dwelling – and we are committed to making a positive difference to people and the planet.
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