The year ahead: a look at the biggest housing issues for 2022

.@insidehousing runs through what social landlords can expect to look out for this year

It is hard not to predict that the government will once again be far away from its 300,000-a-year target. Expect the sector to lean further on private money to fund development plans. This will be through increased borrowing as the interest rate stays relatively low, or through new-style deals similar to the ones Optivo and Hyde have agreed with investors.

With net zero costs expected to far exceed even the fire safety bills faced by landlords, this will be another expense finance teams will have to think about. Material costs appear to be going in only one direction and this will hike up how much a home will cost to build, and predictably result in less homes being built.

The issues that plagued social housing development last year will not vanish in 2022. Many associations have already pledged tens of millions over the coming years to fix fire safety faults, and this money is once again likely to come partly from development war chests.

Regulation

Implementing changes in response to the Social Housing White Paper, published in November 2020, was top of the agenda for the English regulator last year.

At the heart of it was the plan to give increased powers to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and move back to a more proactive approach to consumer regulation. This will see landlords begin to be assessed on things like repairs and complaints, in addition to the existing Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

At the start of 2021, the RSH appointed a director of consumer regulation. Kate Dodsworth took up the role in the summer. An in-depth plan for consumer regulation was later published. This identified six themes: safety, quality, neighbourhood, transparency, engagement and accountability, and tenancies.

The RSH also made headway on a change that is in response to the white paper: the introduction of new tenant satisfaction measures. In June, it formed a sounding board – made up of sector bodies – to help decide the set of tenant satisfaction measures to be used.

Social landlords are set to be measured on five main themes, including repairs, building safety, effective complaint handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management

This work culminated in the launch of a consultation in December, which revealed the 22 tenant satisfaction measures the regulator has planned. Social landlords are set to be measured on five main themes, including repairs, building safety, effective complaint handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

Asset management

The ITV News investigation into disrepair, led by Daniel Hewitt, has had an impact on social landlords, with many doing soul-searching around how they treat existing tenants. This will continue this year.

With more pressure from the Housing Ombudsman and the RSH taking a keener focus on consumer standards, as well as the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) legislation, there will be more pressure on landlords to get their house in order regarding disrepair.

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Bill will also see the proliferation of claims management companies, and the amount of money having to be paid out by landlords. This may reach a point where the sector has to take action to try and alleviate the burden.